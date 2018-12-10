Patricia Sue Jones, age 65 of Seaman, Ohio died at home surrounded by family on Dec. 8, 2018. She was born on June 12, 1953 in Port Clinton, Ohio, the daughter of the late Chester Cook and Marjorie (Price) Hershey. Patricia was a homemaker and a loving wife to Teddy Jones for 25 years. She enjoyed cooking and fishing and attended the Faith Life Church, Church 180, and Riverside Church. Patricia was a wonderful person who was the backbone to her family and always kept them together. She was outspoken, strong, and loved to pray. She was a Cherokee Indian and her family’s roots to this area date back as far as the 1700s.

Patricia was preceded in death by her parents; her sister, Delores (Bruce) Cover; her granddaughter, Desiree Prichard; and her godmother, Janice Calabreze.

She is survived by her loving husband, Teddy Jones; children, Margette (Tim) Potter of North Carolina, Roger (Cherry) Bolton of Lake Waynoka, Ohio, Ann (Mike) Young of Olive Hill, Ky., Chester (Jessie) Hammonds of Manchester, Ohio, Adam (Heather) Jones of Georgetown, Ohio, Angie Jones of Manchester, Ohio, Josh Jones of Manchester, Ohio, and Jordan Jones of Seaman, Ohio; siblings, Kay (Tony) Hyden, Lynn (Tim) Williamson, Larry (Brenda) Cook, Judy Evans, and Kim Moffitt; 26 grandchildren; and 33 great-grandchildren.

A funeral service for Patricia will be held at 1 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 14 at the Wilson Home for Funerals in Manchester. Visitation will be held from 10 a.m.- 12 p.m. with a break prior to the service. Burial will be at the Sunshine Ridge Cemetery.