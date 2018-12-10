Eleanor McGraw, 74 years, of Peebles, passed away on Friday, December 7, 2018, at the Monarch Meadows Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, in Seaman, Ohio.

Eleanor was born on April 20, 1944, in Xenia, Ohio, the daughter of the late Henry Cruitt and Marjorie (Bowermaster) Cruitt. Eleanor spent her life taking care of her family and home.

Eleanor was preceded in death by her parents. She is survived by four sons, Paul Riley, of Hillsboro; Shane Lugenbeel, of Mississippi; Shenandoah Lugenbeel, of Georgia; and Trinity McGraw, of Peebles; and by a daughter, Stephanie Payne, of Jamestown, Ohio. Eleanor is also survived by a sister, Tina Kindt, of Stout; and four brothers, Rick Hudgel, of Peebles; Kenny Cruitt, of Texas; Steve Hudgel, of Stout; and Charlie Sparrow, also of Stout.

According to Eleanor’s wishes, she is to be cremated. A memorial service will be planned for a later date.

Funeral arrangements are being handled by the Wallace-Thompson Funeral Home