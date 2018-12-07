Seven million miles, 7,000 shows

By Patricia Beech-

When Country Music Hall of Fame member Roy Clark, the co-host of the country music-based television show Hee Haw, died last month at his home in Oklahoma, he was broadly eulogized for the banjo-wielding role he played on the show’s popular pickin’ and grinnin’ segment.

Dayne “Woop-Woop” Puckett from Sinking Spring, a front man and salesman for numerous country music stars such as Jerry Lee Lewis, Charley Pride, Elvis Presley, and Dolly Parton, guest starred on the show in 1983, and was introduced by Clark.

“Here’s Dayne “Woop-Woop” Puckett and his Woop-Woop act,” Clark said, capping off the introduction with an extra “Woop Woop” for good measure.

While his introduction may have been brief and full of “woops”, Puckett says that Clark was a “really friendly person” and much more laid back than his co-host Buck Owens, who frequently appeared on the set in a sport’s coat smoking a pipe – a far cry from his rhinestone-laden television image.

“It was Roy Clark’s skill on the guitar and his comedy act that made him a star,” says Puckett. “He gave the people what they wanted, that’s the most important thing in the music business.”

Landing a guest star’s role on the iconic show was nearly impossible, according to Puckett.

“Mickey Gilley calls Hee Haw the ‘Cadillac of Shows’,” Puckett says. “Every entertainer in country music wanted on it, half of Hollywood wanted on it, and even rock and roll stars wanted on it, but only a chosen few made it.”

Puckett believes it was his close friendship with Loretta Lynn that landed him a coveted guest spot on the show.

Lynn introduced him to Hee Haw producer, Sam Lovella.

“We call him Woop-Woop,” Lynn told the producer. “He’s a singer, a salesman, and a promoter, and he does a little bit of everything in the music business.”

She explained that Puckett was getting attention for the Woop-Woop sound he made when singing “I’m a Nut” – a 1966 country novelty song by humorist Leroy Pullins.

“You ought to have him on Hee Haw,” Lynn told the producer.

Lovello didn’t disagree, but said the show had only two shootings left for the season, and 552 people were already scheduled to appear before another spot became available.

“I went home,” says Puckett. “I knew nothing would come of it.”

He was surprised when days later he received a call from Hollywood, California.

“Mom came running out the back door waving her hands,” Puckett recalls. “I thought the house was on fire or something.”

The caller identified himself, and asked for “Dayne Puckett – the Woop-Woop Man”.

After accepting the unexpected invitation to guest star on the show, Puckett and fellow musician, Steve Lake, set out for Nashville and the Maxwell House Hotel where Hee Haw’s guests were housed.

They made it to Louisville, Ky. before Lake’s aging Cadillac gave out on them in the wee hours of the morning.

They attempted to rent a car, but neither man had a credit card, and the lady working behind the rental car counter said she couldn’t accept cash.

Frustrated, Puckett told the woman “I came all the way from Hillsboro, Ohio for nothing.”

Surprised, the woman told Puckett she was also from Hillsboro, then challenged him to name one person from the town they’d both be likely to know.

“Willard Parr, WSRW Radio,” he told her, and explained that he was on his way to Nashville to cut an episode of Hee Haw.”

“That’s my favorite show,” she declared, then using her own credit card she generously paid for Puckett’s rental car, and told him, “You go cut that show.”

Arriving in Nashville at 5:30 a.m., Puckett had only three hours to prepare for his segment on the show.

He says he followed advice he’d received from Lynn.

“Come on strong and leave strong and you’ll have a good show,” she told him. “If you’re gonna die, die in the middle so you can still get a strong ending.”

Puckett impressed the show’s camera crew by finishing his song, and the salute to his hometown (Sinking Spring, Ohio – population 202) in just two takes.

His performance also impressed Hee Haw viewers, and resulted in him receiving more fan mail than any other non-celebrity who appeared on the show during its two decade run.

During his 54-year career in the music industry, Puckett was the front-man for numerous country stars, introducing the likes of Jerry Lee Lewis, Charlie Pride, Ronnie Milsap, Merle Haggard, Reba McEntire, Barbara Mandrell, Tanya Tucker, Mel McDaniel, Dolly Parton, and many more.

He says it felt a little unusual to be on the receiving end.

“I’d introduced so many stars in my career, and now, a star was introducing me,” he says. “It was like coming full circle.”

Since 1964 Puckett has traveled seven million miles and worked 7,000 shows. Today, at age 78, he fronts for the Van-Dells, a Cincinnati-based group who perform music from the 1950’s and 60’s.

“They’re local, and I don’t have as far to go,” he says. “But I still love this business and I plan to keep doing it as long as I can.”