SPORTS EDITOR’S NOTE: Each week, The People’s Defender will profile an Adams County senior student/athlete so our community and readers can get to know better these outstanding young people who participate both in athletics and academics in their high school.

NAME:

Ethan Love

SCHOOL:

Peebles High School

PARENTS:

Rita Miller

SPORTS PLAYED IN HIGH SCHOOL:

Cross-Country, Track

FAVORITE SPORT:

Cross-Country

FAVORITE THING ABOUT HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS:

Being around people who all want to push themselves and others harder

LEAST FAVORITE THING ABOUT HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS:

The amount of effort

included and balancing that with high school work and a job

MOST MEMORABLE HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS MOMENT:

A cross-country race at Zane Trace which was very muddy, very fun, and left me very sore

FAVORITE MUSICAL ARTIST OR GROUP:

Imagine Dragons

PLACE YOU’D LOVE TO TRAVEL TO:

Japan

YOUR FAVORITE MOVIE:

“Tenacious D: The Pick of Destiny”

YOUR FAVORITE TV SHOWS:

Impractical Jokers

FAVORITE SCHOOL SUBJECT:

Art

FAVORITE SPARE TIME ACTIVITY:

Art and running

FAVORITE

RESTAURANT:

Skyline

WOULD LOVE TO TRADE PLACES FOR A DAY WITH:

Dwayne “The Rock”

Johnson

FUTURE PLANS:

Going to college and just finding out what sticks out for me