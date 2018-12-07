SPORTS EDITOR’S NOTE: Each week, The People’s Defender will profile an Adams County senior student/athlete so our community and readers can get to know better these outstanding young people who participate both in athletics and academics in their high school.
NAME:
Ethan Love
SCHOOL:
Peebles High School
PARENTS:
Rita Miller
SPORTS PLAYED IN HIGH SCHOOL:
Cross-Country, Track
FAVORITE SPORT:
Cross-Country
FAVORITE THING ABOUT HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS:
Being around people who all want to push themselves and others harder
LEAST FAVORITE THING ABOUT HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS:
The amount of effort
included and balancing that with high school work and a job
MOST MEMORABLE HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS MOMENT:
A cross-country race at Zane Trace which was very muddy, very fun, and left me very sore
FAVORITE MUSICAL ARTIST OR GROUP:
Imagine Dragons
PLACE YOU’D LOVE TO TRAVEL TO:
Japan
YOUR FAVORITE MOVIE:
“Tenacious D: The Pick of Destiny”
YOUR FAVORITE TV SHOWS:
Impractical Jokers
FAVORITE SCHOOL SUBJECT:
Art
FAVORITE SPARE TIME ACTIVITY:
Art and running
FAVORITE
RESTAURANT:
Skyline
WOULD LOVE TO TRADE PLACES FOR A DAY WITH:
Dwayne “The Rock”
Johnson
FUTURE PLANS:
Going to college and just finding out what sticks out for me