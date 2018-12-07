SPORTS EDITOR’S NOTE: Each week, The People’s Defender will profile an Adams County senior student/athlete so our community and readers can get to know better these outstanding young people who participate both in athletics and academics in their high school.

NAME:
Ethan Love

SCHOOL:
Peebles High School

PARENTS:
Rita Miller

SPORTS PLAYED IN HIGH SCHOOL:
Cross-Country, Track

FAVORITE SPORT:
Cross-Country

FAVORITE THING ABOUT HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS:
Being around people who all want to push themselves and others harder

LEAST FAVORITE THING ABOUT HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS:
The amount of effort
included and balancing that with high school work and a job

MOST MEMORABLE HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS MOMENT:
A cross-country race at Zane Trace which was very muddy, very fun, and left me very sore

FAVORITE MUSICAL ARTIST OR GROUP:
Imagine Dragons

PLACE YOU’D LOVE TO TRAVEL TO:
Japan

YOUR FAVORITE MOVIE:
“Tenacious D: The Pick of Destiny”

YOUR FAVORITE TV SHOWS:
Impractical Jokers

FAVORITE SCHOOL SUBJECT:
Art

FAVORITE SPARE TIME ACTIVITY:
Art and running

FAVORITE
RESTAURANT:
Skyline

WOULD LOVE TO TRADE PLACES FOR A DAY WITH:
Dwayne “The Rock”
Johnson

FUTURE PLANS:
Going to college and just finding out what sticks out for me