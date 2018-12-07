SPORTS EDITOR’S NOTE: Each week, The People’s Defender will profile an Adams County senior student/athlete so our community and readers can get to know better these outstanding young people who participate both in athletics and academics in their high school.

NAME:
Billie Kinhalt

SCHOOL:
Manchester High School

PARENTS:
Billy Kinhalt and Nellie Pribble

SPORTS PLAYED IN HIGH SCHOOL:
Cross-Country, Track

FAVORITE SPORT:
Cross-Country

FAVORITE THING ABOUT HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS:
Meeting new people and the excitement when arriving at a meet

LEAST FAVORITE THING ABOUT HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS:
The late and long practices

MOST MEMORABLE HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS MOMENT:
Winning the Dog Pack Challenge and all the bus rides

FAVORITE MUSICAL ARTIST OR GROUP:
G-Eazy

PLACE YOU’D LOVE TO TRAVEL TO:
Australia

YOUR FAVORITE MOVIE:
All the “Taken” movies

YOUR FAVORITE TV SHOWS:
How To Get Away With Murder

FAVORITE SCHOOL SUBJECT:
Art or College Computers

FAVORITE SPARE TIME ACTIVITY:
Watching Netflix and spending time with my
animals

FAVORITE
RESTAURANT:
Dakota’s

WOULD LOVE TO TRADE PLACES FOR A DAY WITH:
Elizabeth Gillies

FUTURE PLANS:
Attend Rio Grande
University

Billie Kinhalt, MHS