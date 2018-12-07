SPORTS EDITOR’S NOTE: Each week, The People’s Defender will profile an Adams County senior student/athlete so our community and readers can get to know better these outstanding young people who participate both in athletics and academics in their high school.

NAME:

Billie Kinhalt

SCHOOL:

Manchester High School

PARENTS:

Billy Kinhalt and Nellie Pribble

SPORTS PLAYED IN HIGH SCHOOL:

Cross-Country, Track

FAVORITE SPORT:

Cross-Country

FAVORITE THING ABOUT HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS:

Meeting new people and the excitement when arriving at a meet

LEAST FAVORITE THING ABOUT HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS:

The late and long practices

MOST MEMORABLE HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS MOMENT:

Winning the Dog Pack Challenge and all the bus rides

FAVORITE MUSICAL ARTIST OR GROUP:

G-Eazy

PLACE YOU’D LOVE TO TRAVEL TO:

Australia

YOUR FAVORITE MOVIE:

All the “Taken” movies

YOUR FAVORITE TV SHOWS:

How To Get Away With Murder

FAVORITE SCHOOL SUBJECT:

Art or College Computers

FAVORITE SPARE TIME ACTIVITY:

Watching Netflix and spending time with my

animals

FAVORITE

RESTAURANT:

Dakota’s

WOULD LOVE TO TRADE PLACES FOR A DAY WITH:

Elizabeth Gillies

FUTURE PLANS:

Attend Rio Grande

University