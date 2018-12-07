Peebles celebrates Hometown Christmas

By Patricia Beech-

Defying intermittent rain showers, several hundred holiday revelers on Saturday evening, Dec. 1 huddled under a sea of umbrellas on the village green in Peebles to celebrate Hometown Christmas 2018.

The day-long holiday festival is sponsored by the Peebles Area Business Association (PABA) and features a Christmas Parade; a visit and treats from Santa and Mrs. Claus; special holiday song and dance performances by students from Peebles area schools; musical presentations; community caroling; and the lighting of the town’s live Christmas tree.

PABA also singles out community members for special recognition during the tree-lighting ceremony, according to the organization’s President, Larry Shively.

Shiveley said PABA honors local business owners by asking them to throw the switch that lights the 30-foot-tall evergreen.

This year the Tree Illuminators were Treber and Olive Thatcher, the long-time owners of The Appalachian Furniture Store and Upholstery Shop on Main Street in Peebles.

“Every year we recognize individuals, usually those who have been in business for a number of years, by asking them to light the Christmas tree,” Shiveley said. “Treber and Olive have been an important part of the Peebles business community for many years, and we’re very pleased to recognize them for all their contributions.”

For a time it seemed that weather might keep the crowd size down, or even force the event to be canceled, but Shiveley said event planners weren’t stressing over the possibility.

“We’ve been doing this event for 26 years and we’ve always had inclement weather and cold conditions,” he said. ”We’ll see what happens, that’s all we can do.”

While rain did force Santa and Mrs. Claus to retreat to Hometown Pizza on Main Street where they continued to pass out treats and pose for photos with kids, crowds later braved the weather and gathered in the town square to watch as the Thatchers flipped the switch illuminating the 30-foot-tall Christmas tree.

However, not everyone in attendance was there to spread their holiday cheer, according to Cynthia Rader, who appeared as the cynical green Dr. Seuss character – the Grinch.

Rader, a former player in the live action production, Tecumseh, says she believes the Grinch has a greater Christmas message for everyone.

“Santa’s the jolly guy who brings us gifts,” she said. “But, the Grinch – his story can be seen in our society every day when people turn their backs on others because they’re different, awkward, or weird like the Grinch, who deep down just wanted a chance to belong and be loved.”

Rader suggests that Christmas is an opportunity to uplift those most in need.

“People should take the time to be kind,” she says. “Notice those people who seem to fade into the background of life.”

Before the ceremony began members of the Peebles Methodist Church served hot chocolate and coffee to the growing crowd while members of the Peebles Church of God presented a live nativity scene, and Ronnie Baker led the crowd in a community sing-along.

The Peebles High School Band and Choir led by music teacher Chad Sandlin performed several traditional Christmas carols. The Peebles Elementary Performing Arts fifth and sixth grade students, under the direction of music teacher Dana Johnson, entertained the crowd with several holiday song and dance routines.

Shively says that organizing the event is a group effort.

“All of the PABA members contribute their time and the work is divided between committees,” he said. “We’ve done it so for long that everyone knows their jobs and it’s not nearly as much work as it used to be.”

PABA is also sponsoring their yearly Christmas Decorating Contest with prizes going to the best residential and business properties within a three-mile radius of the town.

“The village always looks so nice at Christmas time,” said Shiveley. “We like to encourage everyone to decorate for the holidays, and there’s still plenty of time to do that.”

Anyone wanting to participate in the decorating contest should contact Sis McCoy at (937) 587-2921.

Judging will be held Thursday, Dec. 13 beginning at 7 p.m.