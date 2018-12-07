By Mark Carpenter-

Coach Rob Meade and his North Adams Green Devils JV squad improved to 2-0 on Dec. 4 with a 51-34 victory over the visiting Batavia Bulldogs.

The Devils were in control from the beginning, holding a 10-2 lead after one quarter and then riding the hot hand of Hunter Hoop in the second to a 22-11 halftime advantage.

North Adams’ Andrew Brand, who finished with a game-high 22 points, took over in the second half, scoring 14 points in the final two quarters to help his team maintain their double digit lead.

The home team led 33-25 after three quarters, then outscored the Bulldogs 18-9 in the final six minutes to seal the deal.

“We’ve started the season with two quality wins,” said Coach Meade. “ Our defensive energy has been good and I like the way we’ve attacked the glass.”

Brand’s 22 led the Devils with Hoop also hitting double figures with 11 points, with Jentry Crawford adding 8, and Fulton Kennedy and Seth Vogel 5 apiece.