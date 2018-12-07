By Mark Carpenter-

After opening their regular season with a last-second win at Minford on Saturday night, the North Adams Green Devils made their home debut on Tuesday, Dec. 4, playing host to the Batavia Bulldogs in a non-conference affair. Unlike their opener, the outcome of Tuesday night’s contest was never really in doubt as the Green Devils grabbed an early lead and held on, placing four players in double figures on their way to a 70-56 victory.

“Overall this was a pretty good performance,” said North Adams head coach Nathan Copas. “We knew they were a physical and intense team and we have to be ready for that as the season progresses. We built a nice lead and with this young group early in the season I’m pretty happy with how we handled things tonight.”

The Devils actually fell behind in the early going as a pair of three-point goals by Batavia’s Corbin Richardson gave the Bulldogs an 8-4 advantage, but the home team quickly erased that deficit with an 11-0 run over a two-minute span, a run that began with a Jayden Hesler trey and ended with the freshman point guard getting back-to-back buckets to give his team a 15-8 lead.

The Bulldogs answered with a pair of baskets to slice the North Adams lead to three but scores by Austin McCormick and Cody Rothwell in the final minute of the first period gave the Devils a 19-14 advantage after eight minutes of play.

That lead took a big jump as the second quarter began with a 7-0 North Adams run, a three from the top of the key by Elijah Young, followed by buckets by Rothwell and Cade Meade that pushed the lead to double digits at 26-14. A perfect tip-in off a missed free throw by Seth Meade kept the lead steady at 30-16 and a later three ball from Cameron Young moved the margin to 33-18. The Bulldog battled to cut the gap back to single digits but another Young trey sent the home side to the intermission up 37-26.

On the first possession of the second half, Rothwell scored after grabbing an offensive board, but the Dogs responded with five straight to again pull within nine at 39-30, but as they would all night, the Devils had their own answer, a three from the wing by Cade Meade followed by an Elijah Young jumper pushed the lead back to 14 and it stayed in double figures for the remainder of the contest. A 6-0 run that included baskets by Cameron Young, Dalton Gardner, and a nice runner in the lane by Elijah Young made it 50-32 and the third period closed with the North Adams lead still at 50-37.

The final eight minutes for the Green Devils was just a matter of holding off the Bulldogs and they did just that, thanks in large part to the efforts of Rothwell, who tallied four baskets in the final eight minutes on his way to a game-high 16 points. The Bulldogs did finish the game on a 9-2 run but by that time their fate was sealed as the Devils made it two straight to open the season, cruising to the 70-56 triumph.

Rothwell’s 16 led a balanced North Adams scoring attack, one of four players to hit double figures that included 11 points each from Jayden Hesler, Elijah Young, and Cade Meade. The only offensive disappointment was the performance at the free throw line, where the Devils were just a miserable 3 for 14 on the night.

“I thought Jayden played pretty well, he just picked up some silly fouls but that’s part of his growing process as a freshman,” said Copas. “We need him to be out there and make good decisions and he’s also one of our best on-the-ball defenders. Cody rebounds great for his size and he’s going to have nights where he will score big, but when he gets those points out of our offense, it’s a plus. He’s just really good on the offensive glass and he’s around loose balls and he was big for us tonight.”

“We did a great job tonight of spreading the wealth on the offensive end.”

In the defeat, the Bulldogs had a trio of double figure scorers, led by Kaleb Moell’s 12 points, with Corbin Richardson adding 11, and Owen Wiscombe 10.

The 2-0 Devils will be back in action on Saturday, Dec. 8 on the court at Rio Grande University, where they will face South Gallia at 2:15 p.m. as part of the Newt Oliver Classic. They will finally play their first Southern Hills Athletic Conference game on Tuesday, Dec. 11 when they travel to Fayetteville.

Batavia

14 12 11 19 —56

North Adams

19 18 13 20 —70

Batavia (56): Richardson 4 0-0 11, Watson 1 1-2 3, Zenni 2 0-0 4, Griffin 0 2-2 2, Hart 3 0-1 6, Wiscombe 3 2-6 10, Shepherd 0 4-7 4, Moell 6 0-0 12, Witt 2 0-0 4, Team 21 9-18 56.

N. Adams (70): Hesler 5 0-0 11, C. Young 3 0-1 8, Rothwell 8 0-3 16, Gardner 1 0-0 2, S. Meade 1 2-3 4, E. Young 5 0-0 11, C. Meade 5 0-0 11, McCormick 3 1-7 7, Team 31 3-14 70.

Three-Point Goals:

Batavia (5)- Richardson 3, Wiscombe 2

N. Adams (5)- Hesler 1, C. Young 2, E. Young 1, C. Meade 1