By Denae Jones-

Having our identity stolen is likely to happen to all of us in one form or another. Just when we think we are on top of it, they think of another way to hack into our lives and take advantage of hard-working people. Fortunately, most of us are probably not going to be part of the big-time schemes that steal huge amounts of money, because we are more aware of what’s going on. We are realizing that opening any text, link, or email that is unfamiliar is just a bad idea. If we don’t recognize the phone number, we don’t answer it. We know that our banks already have our social security numbers and contact information, so they would never call to ask for it. Our computer company won’t need our login information to ‘fix’ our computer over the phone. If we have not done anything illegal, the IRS is not contacting everyone we know to press charges. None of our friends are likely going to message us to say they are in trouble and need money wired. If we get a message from someone that sounds like a scare tactic, it probably is. Those kinds of scams are fairly easy to pinpoint, but others are not.

The ones that are much easier to fall for are the ones that seem to be coming from a person we already know. The scammer goes through all the motions to make it seem genuine. For example, they steal a friend’s photo from their actual Facebook account and open a new Facebook page using our friend’s name and information. It looks like it’s really coming from a friend. They might message us and start a conversation. Doesn’t seem unlike something our friend would do. This conversation could go on for days, or months, or in some cases, several years before we realize it’s a fake. By this time, they have pulled enough information from us to know what our weak points are. The unfamiliar is now familiar. A relationship has been established. We have let down our guard, and they know exactly what buttons to push to initiate the big scam into action.

When we suspect we’ve been duped, we might ask a question that only our true friend would know the answer to. The scammer, of course, has no idea how to answer. When we confirm that this is an imposter, we are hurt and embarrassed. We trusted this person. We believed what they said to us was true. We were kind to them, and they returned that kindness with deceit. How could someone we cared about hurt us like that? It’s sad, but it happens all the time.

I wonder if God sometimes feels the same way about us? Does He ever feel like we are scamming Him? Maybe we go through all the motions to make it look like a true relationship. We might be a really good person, do good deeds for other people, and work hard. We might even go to church on Sundays and bow our heads when someone prays. But is it a ‘fake account?’

When there is a problem in our lives, do we try to solve it ourselves, or pray for wisdom and discernment on how to handle it first? When we are scared or sad, do we confide in a friend or spouse or relative before we open our hearts to our Comforter? When we have joyful news, do we create a post to tell everyone on social media before we express our thanks to God? When everything is going wrong, do we feel hopeless and defeated, or have faith in the One who can make all things possible? Are we just attending church on Sundays, or living the Word all week long? Are our prayers heartfelt and sincere, or something we say from rote memory to check off our list of things to do before we go to bed? How much time to we spend in front of a screen compared to how much time we spend reading the Bible or talking to God like a friend? Do we just tell our family stories about our own lives, or also about the life of Jesus? Do we accept what He did for us on the cross as easily as we accept a friend request on social media? Do we ask forgiveness from God as well as from someone we may have wronged?

I don’t know about you, but when it’s my turn to leave this world and I have to give an account of my life, I don’t want it to be a ‘fake account.’ I don’t want to think that after everything God has done for me, I returned the favor with deceit. He might ask us a question that only we know the answer to. Was our relationship genuine? God can’t be duped. He knows.

As we go through another holiday season, let us do it with grateful and genuine hearts. May we be purposeful in building a true relationship with the One who loves us the most.

Have a blessed week, friends!