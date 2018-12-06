By Patricia Beech-

If biking through the pristine hills of Adams County Amish country is your idea of fun, local Amish businessman Steven Stutzman wants to provide a quality bicycle for your excursion.

Offering bicycles for rent is just one of the biking services provided by Stutzman, owner of the CCL Bicycle Shop, located at 1195 Duffey Road, just 1.2 miles west of Peebles off the Appalachian Highway at Unity Road.

Stutzman is inviting the public to attend the Grand Opening of his shop on Friday and Saturday, Dec. 7 – 8.

“Initially we focused on selling bicycles to members of the Amish community,” he says. “We’re hoping to expand our sales to the broader Adams County community.”

In addition to free donuts, coffee, and soft drinks, holiday shoppers can take advantage of Stutzman’s storewide 10% off sale and purchase a ticket for a chance to win a new 19-inch, 2019 Jamis Durango A1 bicycle.

Open daily Monday-Friday from 8 a.m.- 5 p.m., and Saturday from noon- 5 p.m., CCL Bicycle provides a full range of parts and services, in addition to a large inventory of bicycles.

A dealer for Jamis and Fuji bicycles, Stutzman also offers parts for all major brands such as Topeak, Cateye, Schwable, Cygolite, KMC, and many others.

CCL Bicycle also has a complete line of name brand parts and accessories such as: tubes; chains; sprockets; brake systems; tires; pedals; helmets; locks; reflective clothing; and specialized, lightweight bicycle utility trailers.

Stutzman also services all makes and models of bicycles offering seasonal tune-ups; cable changes; brake adjustment; derailleur adjustment; tube and tire change and repair; wheel alignment; chain replacement; and custom paint jobs.