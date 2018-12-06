Submitted by Linda Mendenhall-

The Board of Adams County Commissioners met in regular session on Nov. 20, 2018 at the Government Center with the following members present: Diane Ward and Brian Baldridge. The meeting was opened with prayer and the Pledge of Allegiance led by Commissioner Ward.

It was moved by Diane Ward and seconded by Brian Baldridge to approve the minutes. Vote: all yea.

It was moved by Brian Baldridge and seconded by Diane Ward to approve the bills. Vote: all yea.

It was moved by Brian Baldridge and seconded by Diane Ward to approve transfers of funds. Vote: all yea.

ECD Director Holly Johnson discussed the following issues with the board: letter to include fitness facility for wellness program; County received grants in the amount of $800,000 through the ECD office in the last month; Grant agreement for Abandoned Gas Station Cleanup Grant Program approval; update of APEG/Winchester site meeting; sewer extension projects; 911 grant letter of support; Seaman Sidewalk project.

It was moved by Diane Ward and seconded by Brian Baldridge to enter into a grant agreement with the Ohio Development Services Agency for Monroe Quick Stop Abandoned Gas Station Cleanup Grant Project as recommended by ECD Director Holly Johnson. Vote: all yea.

Assistant Prosecuting Attorney Dana Whalen discussed the following legal issues with the Commissioners: Workers Compensation.

A conference call was held with Paul Braasch, Director, Adams Clermont Solid Waste District, to discuss interviews conducted for the director’s vacancy. The Board agreed with the results of the interviews.

It was moved by Diane Ward and seconded by Brian Baldridge to adjourn, and the meeting was adjourned.