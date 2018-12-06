Bettie West, 89 years, of Peebles, passed away on Thursday, December 6, 2018, at the Hospice of Hope Ohio Valley Inpatient Center, in Seaman, Ohio.

Bettie was born on August 14, 1929, in Cynthia, Kentucky, the daughter of the late Joe Clough and Blanch (Cooper) Clough. Bettie spent her life taking care of her family and home. She attended the Peebles Church of Christ in Christian Union.

In addition to her parents, Bettie was preceded in death by her husband, Carshal West, who passed away on July 10, 2000. She was also preceded in death by an infant son, Terry Wayne West; a daughter, Faye Bowens; a brother, Howard Clough; and a sister, Beadie Nichols. Bettie is survived by her son, Randy (Judy) West, of Arkansas; and by a daughter, Linda (Gary) Gardner, both of Peebles. She is also survived by a sister, Susan Bauman, of Athens, Ohio. Bettie will be missed by her 13 grandchildren and her 14 great-grandchildren.

Graveside funeral services will be held on Saturday, December 8, 2018, at the convenience of the family. The ceremony will be officiated by Dave Hopkins. Burial will follow in the Tranquility Cemetery.

Private visitation for the family only will be held prior to the graveside services.

In lieu of flowers, Bettie wished that memorial donations be made to the Peebles Church of Christ in Christian Union.

Funeral arrangements are being handled by the Wallace-Thompson Funeral Home.