Samuel R. Unger, 65, of West Union, Ohio passed away on Tuesday, Dec. 4, 2018. He was born Sept. 25, 1953 in Georgetown, Ohio. He was preceded in death by his father, Ernest Andrew Unger.

Sam is survived by his wife, Patricia (Ruark) Unger of West Union; five children, Sam (Laura) Unger of Blanchester, Ohio, Robert (Jennifer) Unger of West Union, Marcella (Calvin) Blythe of West Union, Lillian (Rob) Mitchell of Georgetown, and Katrina Powers of Washington Court House, Ohio; mother, Lillian Baker of West Union; sister, Teresa Wolford of Manchester; brothers, Terrance Unger of Aberdeen, Ohio and Jeff Unger of West Union; 14 grandchildren; three great grandchildren; uncle, Johnny Hanson, and several nieces and nephews.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Lafferty Funeral Home, Inc., P.O. Box 5, West Union, Ohio 45693.

The visitation will be held from 11 a.m.- 1 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 7, 2018 at the Lafferty Funeral Home in West Union. The funeral will follow at 1 p.m. with Pastor Tommy Brown officiating. Burial will be at the Kirker Cemetery in Liberty Township in Adams County.