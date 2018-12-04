Ann Blake, 61, of West Union, Ohio passed away on Monday, Dec. 3, 2018 at her home. She was born June 9, 1957 in West Union. She was preceded in death by her parents, Harold Denver and Gloria Ruth (Shivener) Tomlin, and sister, Debbie Traylor.

Ann is survived by her husband, Robert A. Blake of West Union; three daughters: Becky (Adam) Lewis, Kelly (Stephen) Caraway, and Katie (Tyler) Sheeley, all of West Union; one sister, Etta (Rodney) Sparks of West Union; brother-in-law, David Traylor of Liberty Township in Adams County; sister-in-law, Kathie (Ron) Hill; aunt, Hazel Grooms; uncle, Richard Dunkin; four nieces, Christy McCarty, Chasta Sutterfield, Mary MacDonald and Hannah Hill; and one nephew, Joey Traylor.

Ann was a Blake Pharmacy employee for 42 years.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Humane Society of Adams County, P.O. Box 245, West Union, Ohio 45693.

The visitation is from 11 a.m.- 1 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 6, 2018 at the Lafferty Funeral Home in West Union. The funeral will follow at 1 pm. Burial will be at the Kirker Cemetery in Liberty Township in Adams County.