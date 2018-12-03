Rowena “Johnnie” Lansing, 79 years of Piketon, passed away on Thursday, Nov. 29, 2018, at the Adena Regional Medical Center, in Chillicothe, Ohio.

Johnnie was born on Sept. 15, 1939, in Greene County, Ohio, the daughter of the late Orva Thomas and Eleanor Bowermaster Thomas. Johnnie worked as a meat cutter.

In addition to her parents, Johnnie was preceded in death by four brothers and a sister. Johnnie is survived by her husband, Lloyd Lansing, whom she married on Sept. 8, 1956; and by her daughter, Judy (Keith) Ward of Piketon. She is also survived by a sister, Kitty Butts of Bowersville, Ohio. Johnnie will be missed by her two grandchildren, Angie and Keith Andrew; and by her 3 great-grandchildren, Breanna, Daelynn, and Addison.

Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 3, 2018, at the Union Hill Church in Peebles, Ohio. The ceremony will be officiated by Phil Fulton. Burial will follow in the Mt. Zion Cemetery.

Family and friends may pay their respects from 11 a.m.- 1 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 3, 2018, prior to the funeral services, at the Union Hill Church in Peebles.

Funeral arrangements are being handled by the Wallace-Thompson Funeral Home.