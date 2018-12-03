Marjorie Marie Sparrow, 98 years of Stout, passed away on Saturday, Dec. 1, 2018, at the Monarch Meadows Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Seaman, Ohio.

Marie was born on Oct. 23, 1920, in Xenia, Ohio, the daughter of the late William Bowermaster and Grace Wooden Bowermaster. Along with caring for her family, Marie worked as a waitress.

In addition to her parents, Marie was preceded in death by her first husband, Paul Sparrow, who passed in 1996; and her second husband, Carl Firman, who passed in 2004. She was also preceded in death by two sons, Walter Cruitt, and Donald Hudgel; and by a daughter, Connie Flint. Marie is survived by six sons, Kenneth Cruitt of Texas, Steven (Linda) Hudgel of Peebles, Rick (Shirley) Hudgel of Peebles, Charlie (Hazel) Sparrow of Peebles, Carl (Cindy) Firman of Springfield, and Tom (Tina) Firman of Xenia. Marie also leaves behind four daughters, Eleanor McGraw of Peebles, Tina (Duff) Kindt of Stout, Sharon Sparrow of Yellow Springs, and Deborah Albright of Xenia. Marie will be missed by her 110 grandchildren and by her numerous great-grandchildren.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m., on Wednesday, Dec. 5, 2018, at the Wallace-Thompson Funeral Home in Peebles, Ohio. Burial will follow in the Moore Chapel Cemetery in Blue Creek.

Family and friends may pay their respects from 9- 11 a.m. on Wednesday, December 5, prior to the funeral services at the Wallace-Thompson Funeral Home.