James D. Norvell, age 75, of Manchester, Ohio died on Wednesday, November 28, 2018 at Meadowview Regional Medical Center. James was born Feb 13, 1943 in Dayton, Ohio, the son of the late James Norvell and Iva Becker.

He was a United States Air Force Veteran. James married the love of his life, Donna and together they shared 41 years of love and happiness. He was an all around good guy and could build anything from clocks to houses.

James was preceded in death by his parents and three children, Craig Molen, Michael Courtney, and Denise Courtney. He is survived by his wife, Donna (Wikoff) Norvell; his children, Stephen Molen of Pennsylvania,Terry Lee Courtney of Manchester, and Kenneth Mark Courtney of Manchester; his sister, Jean (John) Tepe of Marshall, Texas; his sister-in-law, Elizabeth Wikoff of Manchester; and many grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

A funeral for James was held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 1, 2018 at the Wilson Home for Funerals in Manchester. Burial followed at the Manchester Cemetery.