By Patricia Beech-

Prather’s IGA and the Adams County Creating Healthy Communities Program have joined forces to encourage county residents to purchase and eat healthy foods.

The iconic mom-and-pop grocery located at 107 E Walnut Street in West Union, on Thursday, Nov. 8 began displaying nutritious foods in close proximity to the store’s check-out lanes.

Cashier Lisa Roark said customers are taking advantage of the store’s placement of healthy foods near the first checkout counter.

“It seems to be going over very well,” she said. “Especially with the little kids when they see the grapes.”

The “Healthy Check-out Lane” initiative is being used by numerous Creating Healthy Communities programs across the state, according to Debbie Ryan, Coordinator for the Adams County Creating Healthy Communities Program and the Adams County Safe Communities Program.

Ryan said the Healthy Check-out Lane is based on the “Good Food Here” program developed by the Ohio Department of Health.

“This program is designed to increase access to healthy foods in the community,” Ryan said. “It assists in reducing food insecurity, preventing and reducing chronic disease, and improving the overall health of the community.”

Adams County stands out as one of the least healthy counties in Ohio, scoring dead last in the state’s 2018 Health Rankings, according to a study done last spring by the University of Wisconsin and the Roger Wood Johnson Foundation.

For nearly a decade, the rankings have shown that where we live makes a difference in how well and how long we live. This year, as in year’s past, the analysis showed that meaningful health gaps persist based largely on where people choose to live.

These health gaps are primarily influenced by differences in opportunities that appear to disproportionately affect people who live in rural areas, such as access to quality education, jobs, and most importantly, access to healthy foods.

To promote healthy eating habits, Good Food Here stores, like Prather’s IGA, stock fresh fruits and vegetables and other healthy foods, such as whole grains, low-fat dairy, lean meats, and low-calorie or low-sodium snacks.