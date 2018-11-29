By Mark Carpenter-

Coach Billie Jo Justice and her Peebles Lady Indians got their 2018-19 season off to a successful start on Monday night, welcoming the Fayetteville Lady Rockets to town and then sending their guests back to Brown County with a 63-45 defeat. Opening Night was a big one for Peebles sophomore Jacey Justice as she racked up 33 points, one of the three Lady Indians in double figures as the home team opened with a Southern Hills Athletic Conference victory.

“We’ll take a win,” said Coach Justice after the game. “Missing a couple of players tonight messed with our rotation and we got into some foul trouble. There were some nerves tonight being the first regular season game, but at times we dropped back into our zone and got a little lazy and let them keep getting back in the game.”

The Lady Indians went into Monday night’s game down two key players with Jerilin Toller and Harlee Wilkinson out, but that didn’t seem to be too much of a hindrance as the home team scored the game’s first 11 points, before Fayetteville got on the board on a basket by Olivia Crawford with 3:45 left in the first quarter. Peebles answered that with back-to-back scores from Madison Beekman and Kylie Sims, but the Lady Rockets began to inch closer, ending the first stanza on a 5-2 run to make it 17-7 after one.

Quick baskets to open the second period by Fayetteville’s Kelbee Coffman and Taylor Malone cut the Peebles lead to 17-11 and a later three-point play by Malone cut the margin down to 20-14. After a Tatum Arey bucket for the Lady Indians, Coffman drained a three-pointer and then two free throws and quickly the momentum had shifted as the Lady Rockets had pulled to within 23-21. Justice answered that with a long three from the top of the key, but Fayetteville got a late first half basket from Crawford and at the intermission, the Peebles lead sat at a slim 28-26.

After slumping in the second quarter, the Lady Indians came out in the third with a renewed energy, scoring the first seven points of the second half on a jumper by Lilly Gray, another Justice trey, and a bucket in transition by Arey to lead 35-26. A jumper by Justice pushed the lead back into double digits, but again the Lady Rockets were resilient, scoring five straight to slice the Peebles lead to five, but the ebb and flow continued as a stick back by Arey and two Justice free throws made it 42-37 with 13 seconds left in the third quarter. The Lady Rockets misfired, the ball ended up in the hands of Justice, and she launched a 35-foot buzzer beater that found nothing but net to give her team a 45-37 advantage after three periods of play.

After ending the third quarter with a dramatic three, Justice began the fourth with another long one on her team’s first possession, a bucket that spurred an 8-2 Peebles run that extended the lead out to 53-39. Fayetteville temporarily stopped the bleeding with a three-point goal by Hannah Wiederhold, but the Lady Indians were ready to hammer the nails in the coffin as they scored the next eight points,, a run that included four points from Justice and baskets by Sims and Christian Reed. That put the home team on top 61-42 with 2:30 to play, and when the final horn sounded, the Lady Indians had opened their season with a “W”, downing the Lady Rockets by the final count of 63-45.

Three Lady Indians reached double figures in the win, with Justice getting the game-high 33 to begin her second varsity season, a total that included four three-point goals and a 9 of 10 performance at the free throw line. Junior Tatum Arey played a fine all-around game, scoring 12 points, with senior Kylie Sims adding 11.

“I’ve preached to Tatum about being more aggressive and she certainly was tonight,” said Coach Justice. “I told her that it was her time to step up and do a little bit of everything for us. She’s taken that and run with that.

Fayetteville was paced by 17 points from talented freshman Olivia Crawford. with Taylor Malone also hitting double figures with 10.

In the preceding JV contest, the Lady Indians were also victorious, getting 8 points each from Taylor Cluxton and Marisa Moore on their way to a 32-27 triumph.

The Lady Indians were scheduled to be right back in action on Tuesday night, hosting the Felicity Cardinals in non-conference play, but the status of that game was still in question at press time due to the school district’s snow day. Their next conference game will be at Whiteoak on Monday, Dec. 3 at 6 p.m., a varsity game only.

Fayetteville

7 19 11 8 —45

Peebles

17 11 17 18 — 63

Fayetteville (45): Crawford 6 5-9 17, Brockman 0 0-1 0, Wiederhold 2 3-4 8, Malone 4 2-6 10, Crosley 1 1-1 3, Coffman 2 2-2 7, Team 15 13-23 45.

Peebles (63): Justice 10 9-10 33, Beekman 1 0-0 2, Reed 1 0-0 2, Arey 4 4-8 12, Brown 0 0-1 0, Gray 1 1-1 3, Sims 5 1-2 11, Team 21 15-22 63.

Three-Point Goals:

Fayetteville (2): Wiederhold 1, Coffman 1

Peebles (4): Justice 4