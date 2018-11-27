Tina Michele White, 57 years of Piketon, passed away on Monday Nov. 26, 2018.

Tina was born in Chillicothe on Sept. 4, 1961, the daughter of the late Daniel and Shirley (Irvin) Couser of Sinking Spring.

Tina was a secretary for 20 years and she attended Grace Bible Church in Sinking Spring.

Besides her mother, Tina is survived by her two daughters, Sarah (Jeremy) McKenzie of Hillsboro and Nikki Schuller of Sinking Spring; brother, Tony (Sharon) Couser of Sinking Spring; five grandchildren, Jackson, Judd, Kendall, Cason, Baylen and nephew, Craig (Brittany) Couser of Hillsboro.

A Memorial Service will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 1, 2018 at the Wylie-Thompson Funeral Home in Sinking Spring. Burial will follow at the Pleasant Hill Cemetery.

Visitation will be 11 a.m.- 2 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 1 at the Wylie-Thompson Funeral Home in Sinking Spring.