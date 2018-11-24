By Patricia Beech-

The Manchester High School Athletic Boosters Association has moved their weekly Bingo game from its original location at Manchester High School to the former Blake’s Pharmacy location on Main Street in Manchester.

The move follows the district’s decision to institute a tobacco-free policy on their school campus.

According to MHS Boosters President Troy Thatcher, the Boosters, in conjunction with Manchester Fire and Rescue, established the game in March 2018 to raise money for the school’s athletic program.

“We were trying to figure out a way to make money in a community that’s already taken a big hit,” Thatcher said. “We still needed money to operate and purchase the things the kids need, so we were trying to think of a way to make money while people were having fun at the same time.”

Searching for a new location, Thatcher reached out to Robert Blake who recently closed the Manchester branch of his pharmaceutical business.

He agreed to rent the location to the Boosters.

“I don’t like to see a building stand empty,” Blake told the Defender in a phone interview. “So I said, ‘What the heck, let’s see if it will help them out and keep the building alive’.”

Rick Sanders is one of the Booster’s regular weekly players. He says he’s happy with the new location.

“This is a nice Bingo Hall filled with nice friendly people, and that’s what it’s all about,” he says. “If you’re coming to Bingo to win money – don’t come, but if you’re coming to have a good time – then come on.”

Chris Collins has been playing Bingo for 45 years. She typically plays several Bingo cards at once. During Monday night’s game she played 21 cards, carefully keeping track of every letter/number combination that’s called out.

“I love Bingo,” Collins says. “It’s in my blood.”

Collins thinks the new location is going to work out for the popular fundraiser.

“It’s right in the middle of town where everybody can see what’s going on,” she says. “I think this place will encourage people to come down to play.”

Thatcher and the Boosters couldn’t be happier with their new location.

“It’s a great atmosphere,” he says. “It was great at the school, but it was so spacious, sometimes you felt like you were in a factory, but now, it’s a lot more cozy, a lot more like a family setting.”