By Mark Carpenter-

For the 29th consecutive year, continuing a tradition that began as a tour with Kenny Rogers, Country Music Hall of Famers The Oak Ridge Boys brought their annual Christmas tour back to Portsmouth on Saturday, Nov. 17. Performing before a capacity crowd at the Vern Riffe Center on the campus of Shawnee State University, the Oaks dispersed some early Christmas spirit with their 2018 “Shine the Light on Christmas” Tour.

“This tour is a tradition, but Portsmouth feels like home,” the Oaks’ Joe Bonsall told the crowd on Saturday. Bonsall, along with Duane Allen, William Lee Golden, and Richard Sterban will travel to 32 cities in 18 states, culminating with a Dec. 23 show in Nashville.

As is the norm for the Christmas tour, the quartet began the program with a set of their country hits, beginning with “Come On In” and closing with two of their signature hits, “Elvira” and Bobbie Sue”. After an intermission, the spirit of Christmas invaded the room as snow fell and the Oaks reappeared to the sounds of “Let It Snow.”

From that point on, it was all Christmas with the Boys as they filled the venue with traditional and contemporary Christmas music, much of it from their own numerous Christmas albums. As expected, the jolly old man in the red suit from the North Pole made a stop, to be serenaded by the Oaks and then to greet every child in the audience, fitting each of them with their own Santa hat.

The final segment of the show turned the attention to the “reason for the season” as the songs celebrated the birth of Jesus, finishing off with “Joy to the World” as only the Oak Ridge Boys can do it.

The Oak Ridge Boys have achieved a decorated career, winning multiple awards and becoming members of the Country Music Hall of Fame members in 2015. Saturday’s show was the 17th time that the Christmas Tour had been to Portsmouth and plans were announced for an 18th stop in 2019.