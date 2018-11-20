Carlton “Boy” Ray Jones, 53 years of Seaman, passed away on Sunday, Nov. 18, 2018.

Carlton was born in Adams County, Ohio, on Sept. 18, 1965, the son of Carl R. Jones and Garnett Marie (Esquibel) Jones.

Carlton was preceded in death by his father. In addition to his mother, Carlton is survived by three daughters, Josie Brooke Jones of Seaman, Olivia Wood of Hillsboro, and Larc Wood of Hillsboro. He also leaves behind five sisters, Denise Behymer of Mt. Orab, Billie Jo Hall of Dayton, Deborah Hall of Seaman, Teresa Jones of West Union; and Cheryl Whisman of Ripley.

Funeral services for Carlton will be held on Saturday, Nov. 24, 2018 at 11 a.m. at the Wallace-Thompson Funeral Home in Peebles, Ohio. Daniel McCann will serve as the officiant. Burial will follow in the Tranquility Cemetery.

Family and friends may pay their respects prior to the funeral service, on Saturday from 9- 11 a.m. at the Wallace-Thompson Funeral Home in Peebles.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial donations be made to: Marie Jones, P.O. Box 292, Seaman, Ohio 45679.