West Union Elementary honors October Students of the Month
November 19, 2018

West Union Elementary recently honored its October 2018 Students of the Month. They are pictured above, in no particular order: Eli McCann, Radley Mathews, Blake Vance, Greyson Vermeulen, Brantley Hayslip, Cameron Rothwell, Kyra Storer, Jayven Day, Sophia Hall, Halie Cockrell, Tate Lewis, Carlieh Sutterfield, Peyson Jones, Lillian Wooten, J.R. Liston, Addison Ayres, Makayla Ertel, Adrienne Funk, Addison Barlow, Elijah Young, Jentezen Dryden, Makenzie Reeves, Landon McIntosh, Tristen Bales, Harlee Hayslip, Emma Crawford, Andrew Creamer, Shelbi Weakley, Annabelle Bushelman, Lily Reed, Sadie Armstrong, Hunter Davis, Mackenzie Stout, Nathaniel Horsley, D. J. Sheldon, Conner Gilkison, Jack Armstrong and London Monroe.