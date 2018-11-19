SHAC names All-Conference Boys Soccer Team

By Mark Carpenter-

In the annual vote of the coaches, the Southern Hills Athletic Conference recently named its 2018 All-Conference Boys Soccer Team. The list included eight young men

m Adams County as part of the 20-man squad, all of whom were recognized at the SHAC Fall Sports Awards, held Oct. 29 at Peebles High School.

After finishing 6-1 in conference play for a second place finish behind 7-0 Lynchburg, the North Adams Green Devils were rewarded by having five players named to the All-Conference Team- Andrew Brand, Darren Coday, Duncan Hesler, Jaden Hesler, and goalkeeper Cole Wagner.

The West Union Dragons finished 2-5 in SHAC competition and placed a pair of players on the All-SHAC Team- senior Conner Campbell and goalie Colt Parker. The final representative from Adams County was Peebles junior Weston Browning.

The remainder of the All-SHAC Boys Soccer squad included: James Bentley (Fairfield); Colton Bone (Fayetteville); Ryan Boone, Mike Schmid, and Colton Vaughn (Eastern Brown); Corey Germann and Jaki Royal (Ripley); Blake Marcelino, Damin Pierson, Drew Pitzer, Gavin Stroop, and Chris Young (Lynchburg).

The Lynchburg Mustangs captured another gold ball trophy by going undefeated in conference play, with Coach Jason West named as the SHAC Coach of the Year. The Mustangs’ Chris Young was chosen by the coaches as the SHAC Player of the Year.

SHAC Boys Soccer Final Standings

Lynchburg 7-0

North Adams 6-1

Ripley 4-3

Eastern Brown 4-2-1

Peebles 3-3-1

West Union 2-5

Fayetteville 1-6

Fairfield 0-7