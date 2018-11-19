Senior Profile- Nicole Burns, Peebles High School

SPORTS EDITOR’S NOTE: Each week, The People’s Defender will profile an Adams County senior student/athlete so our community and readers can get to know better these outstanding young people who participate both in athletics and academics in their high school.

NAME:

Nicole Burns

SCHOOL:

Peebles High School

PARENTS:

Matt Burns and Cindy

Tipton

SPORTS PLAYED IN HIGH SCHOOL:

Golf, Softball

FAVORITE SPORT:

Golf

FAVORITE THING ABOUT HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS:

Meeting new people

LEAST FAVORITE THING ABOUT HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS:

The bus rides

MOST MEMORABLE HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS MOMENT:

When Brooklyn and

Jasmine fought on the golf course with golf clubs

FAVORITE MUSICAL ARTIST OR GROUP:

Kevin Gates

PLACE YOU’D LOVE TO TRAVEL TO:

All over the world

YOUR FAVORITE MOVIE:

“Finding Nemo”

YOUR FAVORITE TV SHOWS:

Criminal Minds

FAVORITE SCHOOL SUBJECT:

Culinary

FAVORITE SPARE TIME ACTIVITY:

Cooking

FAVORITE

RESTAURANT:

O’Charley’s

WOULD LOVE TO TRADE PLACES FOR A DAY WITH:

Anna McElwee

FUTURE PLANS:

Owning a successful food truck