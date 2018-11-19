Senior Profile- Nicole Burns, Peebles High School

November 19, 2018 Mark Carpenter Sports 0

SPORTS EDITOR’S NOTE: Each week, The People’s Defender will profile an Adams County senior student/athlete so our community and readers can get to know better these outstanding young people who participate both in athletics and academics in their high school.

NAME:
Nicole Burns

SCHOOL:
Peebles High School

PARENTS:
Matt Burns and Cindy
Tipton

SPORTS PLAYED IN HIGH SCHOOL:
Golf, Softball

FAVORITE SPORT:
Golf

FAVORITE THING ABOUT HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS:
Meeting new people

LEAST FAVORITE THING ABOUT HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS:
The bus rides

MOST MEMORABLE HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS MOMENT:
When Brooklyn and
Jasmine fought on the golf course with golf clubs

FAVORITE MUSICAL ARTIST OR GROUP:
Kevin Gates

PLACE YOU’D LOVE TO TRAVEL TO:
All over the world

YOUR FAVORITE MOVIE:
“Finding Nemo”

YOUR FAVORITE TV SHOWS:
Criminal Minds

FAVORITE SCHOOL SUBJECT:
Culinary

FAVORITE SPARE TIME ACTIVITY:
Cooking

FAVORITE
RESTAURANT:
O’Charley’s

WOULD LOVE TO TRADE PLACES FOR A DAY WITH:
Anna McElwee

FUTURE PLANS:
Owning a successful food truck