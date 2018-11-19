Senior Profile- Nicole Burns, Peebles High School

SPORTS EDITOR’S NOTE: Each week, The People’s Defender will profile an Adams County senior student/athlete so our community and readers can get to know better these outstanding young people who participate both in athletics and academics in their high school.
NAME:
Nicole Burns
SCHOOL:
Peebles High School
PARENTS:
Matt Burns and Cindy
Tipton
SPORTS PLAYED IN HIGH SCHOOL:
Golf, Softball
FAVORITE SPORT:
Golf
FAVORITE THING ABOUT HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS:
Meeting new people
LEAST FAVORITE THING ABOUT HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS:
The bus rides
MOST MEMORABLE HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS MOMENT:
When Brooklyn and
Jasmine fought on the golf course with golf clubs
FAVORITE MUSICAL ARTIST OR GROUP:
Kevin Gates
PLACE YOU’D LOVE TO TRAVEL TO:
All over the world
YOUR FAVORITE MOVIE:
“Finding Nemo”
YOUR FAVORITE TV SHOWS:
Criminal Minds
FAVORITE SCHOOL SUBJECT:
Culinary
FAVORITE SPARE TIME ACTIVITY:
Cooking
FAVORITE
RESTAURANT:
O’Charley’s
WOULD LOVE TO TRADE PLACES FOR A DAY WITH:
Anna McElwee
FUTURE PLANS:
Owning a successful food truck