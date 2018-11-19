Senior Profile- Buzz Adams, West Union High School

SPORTS EDITOR’S NOTE: Each week, The People’s Defender will profile an Adams County senior student/athlete so our community and readers can get to know better these outstanding young people who participate both in athletics and academics in their high school.

NAME:

Buzz Adams

SCHOOL:

West Union High School

GRANDPARENTS:

Scott and Amber Adams

SPORTS PLAYED IN HIGH SCHOOL:

Football, Baseball

FAVORITE SPORT:

Football

FAVORITE THING ABOUT HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS:

Making memories with the boys

LEAST FAVORITE THING ABOUT HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS:

Losing

MOST MEMORABLE HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS MOMENT:

Going 10-0 my junior

season of football

FAVORITE MUSICAL ARTIST OR GROUP:

Upchurch

PLACE YOU’D LOVE TO TRAVEL TO:

Hawaii

YOUR FAVORITE MOVIE:

“Remember the Titans”

YOUR FAVORITE TV SHOWS:

Sportscenter

FAVORITE SCHOOL SUBJECT:

Math

FAVORITE SPARE TIME ACTIVITY:

Hanging out with friends

FAVORITE

RESTAURANT:

Golden Corral

WOULD LOVE TO TRADE PLACES FOR A DAY WITH:

Ray Lewis

FUTURE PLANS:

Attending college