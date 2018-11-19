Senior Profile- Buzz Adams, West Union High School

SPORTS EDITOR’S NOTE: Each week, The People’s Defender will profile an Adams County senior student/athlete so our community and readers can get to know better these outstanding young people who participate both in athletics and academics in their high school.
NAME:
Buzz Adams
SCHOOL:
West Union High School
GRANDPARENTS:
Scott and Amber Adams
SPORTS PLAYED IN HIGH SCHOOL:
Football, Baseball
FAVORITE SPORT:
Football
FAVORITE THING ABOUT HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS:
Making memories with the boys
LEAST FAVORITE THING ABOUT HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS:
Losing
MOST MEMORABLE HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS MOMENT:
Going 10-0 my junior
season of football
FAVORITE MUSICAL ARTIST OR GROUP:
Upchurch
PLACE YOU’D LOVE TO TRAVEL TO:
Hawaii
YOUR FAVORITE MOVIE:
“Remember the Titans”
YOUR FAVORITE TV SHOWS:
Sportscenter
FAVORITE SCHOOL SUBJECT:
Math
FAVORITE SPARE TIME ACTIVITY:
Hanging out with friends
FAVORITE
RESTAURANT:
Golden Corral
WOULD LOVE TO TRADE PLACES FOR A DAY WITH:
Ray Lewis
FUTURE PLANS:
Attending college