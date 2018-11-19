Senior Profile- Buzz Adams, West Union High School

November 19, 2018 Mark Carpenter Sports 0

SPORTS EDITOR’S NOTE: Each week, The People’s Defender will profile an Adams County senior student/athlete so our community and readers can get to know better these outstanding young people who participate both in athletics and academics in their high school.

NAME:
Buzz Adams

SCHOOL:
West Union High School

GRANDPARENTS:
Scott and Amber Adams

SPORTS PLAYED IN HIGH SCHOOL:
Football, Baseball

FAVORITE SPORT:
Football

FAVORITE THING ABOUT HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS:
Making memories with the boys

LEAST FAVORITE THING ABOUT HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS:
Losing

MOST MEMORABLE HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS MOMENT:
Going 10-0 my junior
season of football

FAVORITE MUSICAL ARTIST OR GROUP:
Upchurch

PLACE YOU’D LOVE TO TRAVEL TO:
Hawaii

YOUR FAVORITE MOVIE:
“Remember the Titans”

YOUR FAVORITE TV SHOWS:
Sportscenter

FAVORITE SCHOOL SUBJECT:
Math

FAVORITE SPARE TIME ACTIVITY:
Hanging out with friends

FAVORITE
RESTAURANT:
Golden Corral

WOULD LOVE TO TRADE PLACES FOR A DAY WITH:
Ray Lewis

FUTURE PLANS:
Attending college

Buzz Adams, WUHS