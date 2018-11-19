Manchester’s Calvert earns All-District recognition November 19, 2018 Mark Carpenter Sports 0 Manchester High School senior Jacob Calvert, left, was recently honored by the Ohio Prep Sports Writers Association, recognized as Special Mention Southeastern Ohio All-District in Division VII. Calvert was a multi-tool player for the 2018 Greyhounds football squad, playing on both sides of the ball and leading the team with 91 tackles. (Photo by Mark Carpenter) Manchester High School senior Jacob Calvert, left, was recently honored by the Ohio Prep Sports Writers Association, recognized as Special Mention Southeastern Ohio All-District in Division VII. Calvert was a multi-tool player for the 2018 Greyhounds football squad, playing on both sides of the ball and leading the team with 91 tackles. (Photo by Mark Carpenter)