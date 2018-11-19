By Denae Jones-

My eight-year old was upset the other day because we were talking about funny things that happened when we lived in the old farmhouse, and she couldn’t remember any of it. Just bits and pieces. She knows we were there, and she remembers things from the pictures, but can’t remember what the inside looked like, or recall much of what took place during those years. It makes sense. We moved out when she was 4. It’s kind of sad at the same time, because we had so much fun during those years! Flower picking and basketball playing, and bike riding, and swimming, and climbing hay bales, raising a garden, and taking care of beloved horses. I was hoping the kids would have those memories forever.

That led to a conversation about other things we can’t really remember, and her list included the memory of her great grandparents who have passed away. We even listened to a saved voicemail from one of them, and she was drawing a blank. We keep them alive in our stories and photographs, but it still makes me sad for her.

It’s funny how our memories work. Sometimes we have things tucked away that we have long forgotten, and something triggers it and brings it right back. Sometimes we make ourselves forget things that were tragic, and sometimes we re-live the horror every day. Sometimes we remember all of the silly, happy moments, and sometimes we wonder how we could have possibly forgotten it. Sometimes we recollect unimportant details of things, but can’t seem to recall important names and places. Sometimes, our bodies betray us and we forget everything.

What’s really interesting to me is how our memories about a person tend to shift after they pass away. It usually goes to one extreme or the other. Some feel like it’s their free pass to air all of the dirty laundry of the deceased, after they aren’t here to defend themselves. But more often than not, we tend to let most of the bad stuff trickle out of our memories and we only remember the good things. Maybe it’s part of the process of forgiveness. Maybe it’s our unconscious way of memorializing them in a respectful way. Maybe it’s how we felt about them all along in the truest sense. Or maybe, all of the trivial things that bothered us about that person big fat don’t matter anymore. We realize that, in the grand scheme of things, they didn’t really matter in the first place.

So here’s my question. If it doesn’t matter in death, why do we let it matter so much in life?

I believe that what memories we choose to hold on to and what memories we let go of sometimes depend on how we well forgave. If we were waiting for someone to ask forgiveness that never came, we could be holding on to bitterness, and therefore, the unpleasant memories. However, if we reconciled, it’s a game changer. Reconciliation goes beyond forgiveness. It’s when we can recognize another person’s faults and still love them anyway, and they can do the same for us.

Sure, we can forgive someone after they die, but how much better would it be to make things right while they are still alive? What if we just choose not to worry about what happened in the past and start new? What if we give ourselves permission to release the bad memories and replace them with new ones before it’s too late? Sometimes we risk more by not saying anything than we do by biting the bullet and bringing up an uncomfortable conversation. That creates the opportunity for us to make better memories to hold onto. Guilt and bitterness is released and replaced with grace and mercy.

There may not be much we can do about our biological clocks and the natural process of memory loss. But we can do something about how memories are made in the first place. Choose forgiveness.

Have a blessed week, friends!