Jenny Seas finishes third in State Cross-Country Meet

By Mark Carpenter-

“The state experience was the perfect ending to an amazing season.”

Those are the words of first-year Peebles cross-country coach Alex Gold, describing a magical ride that his girls team had in the 2018 season, one that resulted in the school’s first-ever appearance in the OHSAA State Cross-Country Meet. After being delayed for a week because of the weather, that appearance took place on Saturday, Nov. 10 at the national Trail Raceway in Hebron, Ohio, and was certainly an experience that five young ladies, their coaches, and fans will not soon forget.

After getting huge sendoffs at school on the day before the race, the Lady Indians went on to finish 13th in the state out of the 20 teams who competed on Saturday, but senior Jenny Seas came home with a few more memories as she capped off a brilliant high school cross-country career with a third place finish in a Division III race consisting of 179 runners, the best of the best in the state of Ohio. This after she missed last year’s meet because of injury.

Jenny earned her spot on the podium with a state meet finish time of 18:57.9, trailing only second place Emma Watcke from Minster (18:53.3) and the state champion, Badger’s Miranda Stanhope (18:51.6), adding yet another accomplishment that will see her go down as one of the most successful athletes in Peebles history.

Waiting in the wings is yet another Seas sibling, as freshman Katy placed 22nd overall in the state meet, clocking in with a time of 20:05.2. The Lady Indians were also represented by three other young ladies on the state course, with Kierra Stone placing 106th with a time of 21:52.2, Lilly Gray 141st at 22:42.6, and Alisan Behr 159th in a time of 23:38.5.

“These girls have made such a difference in Adams County, so it was cool to see them rewarded with such a fun weekend,” said Coach Gold. “We had tons of fans there to support us and we actually ran one of our best races of the season. The Seas girls especially executed their race plans to a tee.”

“We knew what those two were capable of from their training and to see them put it together was special. The best part is, none of them were satisfied. Jenny wonders what if she had covered that move in mile three when she may have overestimated how much of the race was left. Katy wonders if she could have gotten past two more people to get a spot on the podium. Kierra, Lilly, and Alisan are all wondering what we will look like when we train like this for a whole year.”

“I like to think racing is a celebration of your hard work for the whole season and boy, did we get a celebration,” continued Gold. “I am so proud of how all of the girls are focusing on the future and how we can change this from a special season to the beginning of something special for years to come.”

In the Division III girls race, the Lady Indians were joined by Leesburg Fairfield’s Ciara Colwell, who running as an individual, placed 34th in the state with a time of 20:27.1. In Division III boys, the Fairfield squad made what seems to be now an annual appearance in the state meet and as a team, placed sixth overall in the standing, proudly representing the Southern Hills Athletic Conference.