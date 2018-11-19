Dragons, Lady Dragons get first preseason action

By Mark Carpenter-

The sounds of basketballs bouncing all over the county can only mean one thing, the hoops season is approaching. One of the crucial ways that local coaches prepare their teams for regular season play is the scheduling of preseason scrimmages. On Saturday, Nov. 10, the girls and boys squads from West Union High School saw their first preseason action as they hosted scrimmages at home, with the boys hosting the Fairland Dragons and the girls playing host to Portsmouth West and the Manchester JV squad.

The Lady Dragons took the early 9 a.m. start time, and with the ability to this point to field a JV team, Coach Frankie Rowe and his troops didn’t look too bad for their first outing, battling both the JV squads from Manchester and Portsmouth West. When the Portsmouth West varsity took the court, a familiar face roamed the sidelines in former WUHS girls coach Jason Claytor.

J.R. Kirker is back for his third year at the helm of the Lady Dragons varsity and will field a senior-laden team, led by his five healthy seniors- McKenzie Kirker, Mackenzie Bickett, Harley Silvia, Jaycee Baldwin, and Kiersten Rowe. As is the case in most early season scrimmages, the play was sloppy at time, with bright spots on each side and plenty for each coach to take back to practice as teaching points.

“I thought we did some good things today,” said Coach Kirker. “We still have to work on cutting down our turnovers and rebounding the basketball. We aren’t rebounding very well right now but I haven’t been emphasizing that in practice much yet, we’ve been working more on the offensive end, but the rebounding will come.”

Kirker was impressed with the play of freshman Lexie Rowe, who will likely be the sixth girls in the Lady Dragons rotation in the upcoming season.

“I think Lexie will give us big minutes this year,” said the West Union head coach. “She’s still going to make freshman mistakes and I think she played well for us today and she will certainly see a lot of minutes this season. She could conceivably start some games.”

Once again, the West Union boys program will have a new leader as former JV coach and WUHS alum Austin Kingsolver takes over for the departed Greg Himes. In Himes’ one season with the Dragons, the team won their first Southern Hills Athletic Conference championship in decades and a core group of that talent will return for Kingsolver.

On Saturday, the Dragons saw their first real opponent after just a few days of practice, welcoming a talented Fairland squad to Adams County. The West Union JV boys, coached now by Chris Rigdon, played three 10-minute quarters while the varsity squads went back and forth for 60 minutes, or six 10-minute periods.

“We were inconsistent at times today,” said Coach Kingsolver. “ It’s early in the year so that is to be expected. I thought we had spurts where we looked great and others where we didn’t look so great. Again, it’s early November so all of that can be expected.”

The Lady Dragons will be in action on Friday night at Peebles, battling Fayetteville in the annual SHAC Preview, set for a 6 p.m. tip off. Kingsolver’s troops will be in Ripley the next Friday night for the Boys Preview, also facing Fayetteville at 6 p.m.