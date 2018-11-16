Nadine Morgan Lands, a devoted mother and grandmother, died peacefully on Thursday, November 15, 2018. She was born in Carter County, Kentucky on May 9, 1942 to the late Dave and Sarah (Green) Miller.

Nadine enjoyed quilting, embroidery, bird watching, working in her flower garden, and spending time with her family. She attended Mt. Olivet Church.

Nadine was preceded in death by her parents; her two husbands, Wilburn Morgan and Charles Lands; and her brothers, Donald Miller, Kenneth Miller, Dave Miller, Jr., and John Edward Miller. She is survived by her children, Kimberly Morgan, Karen (Robert) O’Donell, Wilburn Morgan, Jr., Beverly Ferguson, Kathleen Morgan, Kelly (Dennis) Littleton, and Steven Morgan; her brothers, Ralph (Linda) Miller and Earl (Norma) Miller; her sisters, Hazel (Billy) Hamm, Helen (Roy) Shields, and Mary Hobbs; and numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

A funeral service for Nadine will be held at 1:00 pm on Monday, November 19, 2018 at Wilson Home for Funerals. Rev. Mark Cole will be officiating. Burial will be held at Decatur Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 12:00 pm until the time of the service.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to Hospice of Hope (909 Kenton Station Dr, Maysville, KY 41056).