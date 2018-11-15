WU’s Pell headed for Shawnee State Golf

By Mark Carpenter-

The successes of West Union golf coach Carl Schneider are well-documented, one of those being the number of golfers that the West Union program has sent on to the collegiate level. Add another one to the list as current WUHS senior Jacob Pell has made the commitment to continue on the links at Shawnee State University.

Jacob, the son of Michael and Monica Pell of West Union, made it official on Wednesday, Oct. 31 in a signing ceremony held at West Union High School. He will follow in the footsteps of his older brother Rob, who was a member of the SSU golf squad for four years.

“I have played golf for awhile and I just wanted to keep playing,” said Jacob after signing his letter of intent. “That is where Rob went to school which kind of influenced my decision to go there. Coach Hopkins was close with Rob and with our family and he has watched me for years and it seemed like a good fit for me.”

“I’ve watched Jacob for four years and he has steadily improved every one of those years,” said Coach Hopkins. “He probably took the biggest step between his junior and senior years. He enjoys playing the game, he works at it, and he comes from Coach Schneider’s program where dedication and commitment are huge. He will come in and work hard for us and we are always looking to improve and any time you can have a Pell on your team, it’s a good thing.”

“Jacob’s older brother played for us for four years and did a great job and Jacob will certainly do the same.”

Jacob closed out his senior campaign at West Union by being named to the Southern Hills Athletic Conference All-Conference Golf Team and then being named Division III Honorable Mention in the Southeast District.

While at Shawnee State, Pell plans to study some type of Engineering.