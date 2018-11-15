Senior Profile- Wesley Jones, Manchester High School

Wesley Jones-

SPORTS EDITOR’S NOTE: Each week, The People’s Defender will profile an Adams County senior student/athlete so our community and readers can get to know better these outstanding young people who participate both in athletics and academics in their high school.

NAME:
Wesley Jones

SCHOOL:
Manchester High School

PARENTS:
Chad and Shannon Jones

SPORTS PLAYED IN HIGH SCHOOL:
Football, Track

FAVORITE SPORT:
Football

FAVORITE THING ABOUT HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS:
Bonding with my
teammates

LEAST FAVORITE THING ABOUT HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS:
All the time it takes

MOST MEMORABLE HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS MOMENT:
Avery Reed running in a kick return

FAVORITE MUSICAL ARTIST OR GROUP:
Drake

PLACE YOU’D LOVE TO TRAVEL TO:
Germany

YOUR FAVORITE MOVIE:
“Fast and Furious”

YOUR FAVORITE TV SHOWS:
The Ranch

FAVORITE SCHOOL SUBJECT:
History

FAVORITE SPARE TIME ACTIVITY:
Playing video games and sleeping

FAVORITE
RESTAURANT:
Raising Cane’s

WOULD LOVE TO TRADE PLACES FOR A DAY WITH:
Post Malone

FUTURE PLANS:
Go to college to become a
Chemical Engineer