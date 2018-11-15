Senior Profile- Wesley Jones, Manchester High School

Wesley Jones-

SPORTS EDITOR’S NOTE: Each week, The People’s Defender will profile an Adams County senior student/athlete so our community and readers can get to know better these outstanding young people who participate both in athletics and academics in their high school.

NAME:

Wesley Jones

SCHOOL:

Manchester High School

PARENTS:

Chad and Shannon Jones

SPORTS PLAYED IN HIGH SCHOOL:

Football, Track

FAVORITE SPORT:

Football

FAVORITE THING ABOUT HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS:

Bonding with my

teammates

LEAST FAVORITE THING ABOUT HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS:

All the time it takes

MOST MEMORABLE HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS MOMENT:

Avery Reed running in a kick return

FAVORITE MUSICAL ARTIST OR GROUP:

Drake

PLACE YOU’D LOVE TO TRAVEL TO:

Germany

YOUR FAVORITE MOVIE:

“Fast and Furious”

YOUR FAVORITE TV SHOWS:

The Ranch

FAVORITE SCHOOL SUBJECT:

History

FAVORITE SPARE TIME ACTIVITY:

Playing video games and sleeping

FAVORITE

RESTAURANT:

Raising Cane’s

WOULD LOVE TO TRADE PLACES FOR A DAY WITH:

Post Malone

FUTURE PLANS:

Go to college to become a

Chemical Engineer