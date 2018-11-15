John E. Horn, age 72 years of West Union, Ohio, passed away Wednesday, Nov.14, 2018 from a heart attack after an evening of hunting. Mr. Horn was born on Nov. 23, 1945, the son of the late Lloyd L. and Genevra M. (Briggs) Horn in Portland, Indiana.

Survivors include his wife Jeanne Horn of West Union; two sons, Heath Horn of Lucasville, Ohio and Joshua Horn of West Union; two brothers, William Horn of Bryant, Indiana and Raymond Horn of Portland, Indiana; four grandchildren; four step grandchildren; one step great grandson; and several nieces and nephews.

Private services will be held at the convenience of the family following cremation.

The Thompson-Meeker Funeral Home in West Union is serving the family.