By Patricia Beech-

More than half of Adams County’s eligible voters – 51.2 percent – turned out for the Nov. 6

mid-term election, which saw an estimated 113 million Americans go to the polls making it the first mid-term to have more than 100 million ballots cast.

Several county poll workers said it was one of the largest turnout of voters they’d experienced.

Sis McCoy at the Peebles and Meigs Township voting location called the day “unusually busy”.

“Since six thirty this morning there’s always been someone, usually several people, come in to vote,” said McCoy. “We’re also seeing a lot more young people come in than we usually do, so it’s been very, very busy.”

Karen Grooms, who has worked at the West Union polling site for 58 years, says she was surprised by the number of people who turned out to vote.

“There’s a lot more today than I’ve ever seen in the past,” Grooms said. “I’m not sure why, if it’s the way things are right now or what it is, but people are sure interested in voting this year.”

While the top story nationally was the “blue wave” that gave Democrats control of the House of Representative, locally the big winner was Adams County Commissioner Brian Baldridge who defeated Scioto County Democrat Adrienne D. Buckler to win his bid for Representative of Ohio’s 90th District.

Following Tuesday’s election Baldridge told the Defender he was ready to go to work for the district.

“We’re feeling very good and very humbled by all the support we received – it was just tremendous,” he said. “Now, it’s time to get to work in Columbus, and I’m looking forward to it.”

In the race for Judge of Adams County Court, Roy Gabbert defeated Barbara A. Moore by a slim 3.18 percent margin.

Gabbert said he was “humbled” by the confidence voters placed in him.

“I will work everyday to make them proud,” he said. “And I will work just as hard for the people that didn’t vote for me as I will for those who did.”

The Defender spoke to Gabbert Tuesday as he campaigned outside the polling location in Peebles.

He said voters he’d spoken with were enthusiastic.

“People seem interested in the process,” he said. “A lot of people think politics has such a negative connotation right now, but I find that people are interested and energetic, they’re following it and it’s been a good feeling to see Adams County turn out to select its leaders.”

In local uncontested races County Commissioner Ty R. Pell received 6,793 votes and County Auditor David Gifford received 7,075 votes.

Locally voters approved the Adams County Children Services tax levy, but said no to an additional Ohio Valley School Levy aimed at boosting protection in the districts buildings.

OVSD Superintendent, Richard Seas expressed thanks to Tom Putnam and the school levy’s proponents

“Looking at the results of the levy, I’m optimistic in that 3,157 people thought we should improve the level of our safety for our students and staff,” said the superintendent. “Given the resources we have, our schools are safe. Nonetheless, we will continue to maximize the resources we have making the safety of our students and staff a priority. As with any levy, it’s important to step back and listen to the people who voted against the levy and address their concerns.”

Seas said he was uncertain if the school board will attempt to run the safety levy again at a future date.

“What I do know is the ACOVSD board and staff are committed to safety and making sure our schools are safe.”

While voters split evenly on the Oliver Township Cemetery Levy (161-161), levies approved by voters included: the Peebles Village Renewal tax levy (318-167); the Seaman Village Renewal Tax Levy (204-86); Winchester Village Police Protection Levy (241-75); Franklin Township Fire Levy (251-172); Green Township Fire Levy (96-79); Meigs Township Fire Levy (808-351); Wayne Township Cherry Fork Cemetery Levy (321-132); the Winchester Community Fire Levy Renewal (594-192); and the Winchester Community Fire Levy Additional (427-351).

Voters said no to additional liquor sales in the Peebles and Meigs Township area: Peebles Village C-1 Liquor Permit (237-256); Meigs Township C-1 Liquor Permit (299-373); and Meigs Township Sunday Liquor Sales (268-405).

In statewide races Adams County voters came down solidly in favor of Republican candidates. Republican Mike DeWine won the Governor’s office, defeating Democratic challenger Rich Cordray; Republican Dave Yost defeated Democrat Steve Dettlebach for Ohio Attorney General; Republican Keith Faber defeated Democrat Zack Space for Auditor of State; Republican Frank LaRose defeated Democrat Kathleen Clyde for Secretary of State; and Republican Robert Sprague defeated Democrat Rob Richardson for Treasurer of State.

In the race for U.S. Senate, Adams County voters threw their support behind Republican Jim Renacci, who was soundly defeated by three-term Democrat Sherrod Brown.

Congressman Brad Wenstrup won 78 percent of the Adams County votes. He will return to Washington DC to begin serving his third term as the representative for Ohio’s Second District.

All of the local election results cane be found online at https://adams.ohioboe.com/election-info/election-night-results/.