By Patricia Beech-

Kids across Adams County will have an opportunity to visit with Santa Claus this weekend at the first ever Trade & Vendor Show hosted by the Ohio Valley Career and Technical Center (OVCTC) in West Union.

The event will raise funds to support several student-centered programs, according to CTC Science Educator, Tammy Nevil.

“We’ll actually have multiple events going on in the building that day,” Nevil said. “The whole school is involved in this fundraiser, and we’re hoping that we’ll be successful raising some of the money we need for different school projects.”

Nevil said the Trade & Vendor Show will focus on raising funds to purchase program-specific uniforms for CTC students, to purchase yearbooks for the 2019 Senior class, and to pay costs attached to Skills USA competitions.

Vendors participating in the show will offer Scentsy products, Lalu products, Pampered chef products, Paparazzi jewelry, home baked good, primitive crafts, and snowmen.

Nevil said vendors wanting to participate in the show must apply for a spot by Thursday, Nov.8.

“We’d really like to see more vendors sign up for the show,” she said. “We have a few spots still available for anyone who would like to get their early Christmas sales started.”

Several of the school’s trade programs will also be offering items that can be purchased and items that can be ordered such as: personalized ornaments for babies and seniors, furniture, iron works of art, FFA fruit and meat, Cow Pie Derby tickets, 50/50 drawing tickets, and concessions.

Students in the CTC Early Childhood program will be doing hands-on, free and pay activities. For $3 kids can get a photo with Santa Claus, a horse, or a T Rex; they can enjoy story time with fictional characters like Princess Bell, Tinkerbell, Batman, Batgirl, Barbie, and a Cowgirl; or they can create a fairy garden or an animal treasure cylinder craft.

Visiting kids can also participate in free activities like coloring pictures, making cards for veterans, nursing home patients, and the homeless, and playing Western World games;

CTC students will also be offering program-specific activities.

Nursing students will be doing basic health checks; Early Childhood students will be conducting Western World Theme activities; students in the new welding program will be selling their metal art creations; and the Engineering program is planning to allow guests to visit and watch students run various pieces of the program’s training equipment.

All the trades will be offering information about their programs throughout the day.

For more information visit the OVCTC Trade/Vendor Show on Facebook. For vendor info and updates go to https://www.facebook.com/groups/565898047189183/