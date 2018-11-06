By Denae Jones –

One of my kids came home from school last week, so proud that they got the highest grade in their class. I gave them a hug and told them I was proud of them. Later that evening, I looked up their grade. It was a 64%. Somehow it didn’t sound like something to be proud of anymore.

They gave me all of the excuses. The teacher didn’t explain it well. They didn’t have enough time to study. Nobody understood it. Everyone else in the class did worse than they did, so they actually still did really good.

Well, no. I’m glad they got the highest grade, but if it’s measured out of 100%, it’s still failing. We all fail sometimes, and that’s okay. Nobody is expected to be perfect. I just didn’t necessarily like the standard they were setting for themselves.

Maybe one failing grade is no big deal. However, it’s a slippery slope when we measure our behaviors based on what we see around us. We might start to justify our actions. It might start to sound something like this: Yes, I might have cheated a little on my taxes, but my neighbor got away with way more than I did, so it’s no big deal. Yes, I was speeding, but did you see that guy fly past me? He was going way faster than I was! Well, no, I didn’t ask before I ‘borrowed’ that from my workplace, but they aren’t using it anyway, so it’s fine. Yes, I know this movie is probably something I shouldn’t be watching, but it’s a box office hit, and there are way worse things out there. No, this person I’m dating is probably not the one God wants me to be with, but we’re just having fun. Yes, maybe I’m compromising my morality in some ways, but if it’s not as bad as what everyone else is doing, it’s still pretty good, right? Wrong. If we measure our success in comparison to everyone else’s failures, we all fail.

I think it’s important for us to do some self-examination and remind ourselves what kind of person we want to be. Are we settling? Do we need to change our thinking a little, in order to make our actions be more in line with our beliefs? Sometimes we have to cleanse ourselves of the things we are doing wrong in order to start doing what it right. It’s like putting on a clean shirt over a dirty body. The stink still comes through. What people see on the outside makes no difference if we haven’t taken care of the inside first.

What are the things about us that go beyond just making us a nice person? What makes us remarkable? What makes us stand out from the crowd for all the right reasons? Let’s think of those things as seeds. Those are the things we will plant and nurture within ourselves. Those are the things that will grow in us so much that it will eventually encourage other people.

Think about it. If we plant tomato seeds, we will not grow green beans. If we plant an apple tree, we should probably not expect that tree to produce peaches. In the same way, if we plant seeds of immorality, judgement, revenge, popularity, and greed, that is exactly what we will harvest. Instead, let’s plant the seeds that will produce a better version of ourselves. If people are going to look sideways at us and compare their actions to ours, let’s set the standard high. We don’t want to be the best failure. We want to be the best version of ourselves.

Have a blessed week, friends!