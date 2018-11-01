Participants needed for Veterans Day parade

Adams County residents will have the opportunity to walk their patriotic talk by participating in the 2018 Veterans Day parade in West Union.

Scheduled for Sunday, Nov. 11 at 2 p.m., the Veterans Day Parade is looking for floats, bands, vehicles, walking groups, biking groups, equestrian groups, churches, politicians, Scouts, or other participants eager to show their appreciation for those who have served in America’s military.

Some groups are already planning to participate, including local VFW, DAV, and American Legion members, but more participants are needed, according to Bill Conn, President of the Adams County Veterans Services, sponsors of the parade.

“We had a really great parade last year and we’d like to keep that tradition going,” Conn told the Defender in a phone interview.

“Participating in this parade is a way for people to say thank you to those who have served and fought this country to keep us all free.”

The former Adams County Hospital parking lot will be the staging area for the Veterans Day Parade, which will move down Wilson Drive to Main Street and around Courthouse Square.

Participants should be in the staging area by 1:45 p.m.

The float themes should be nonpartisan and focus on celebrating veterans’ military services.

For more information contact the Adams County Veterans Services center at (937) 544-5005.