Lady Pioneers blaze a trail, right past North Adams in three

Lady Devils ousted in Division III district semi-finals –

By Mark Carpenter –

A young team that surprised a lot of people saw their 2018 season come to an end on Oct. 24 in a Division III district semi-final volleyball game played at Waverly High School Coach Katie Ragan and her North Adams Lady Devils, who replaced all six starters to begin this season and were fresh off an upset win over Fairfield in the sectional finals, saw 2018 come to a close as they were downed in straight sets by the Zane Trace Lady Pioneers, 25-22, 25-12, 25-16.

Zane Trace came into the sectional tournament as a number one seed and they showed why on Wednesday night. The Lady Pioneers are not one of the district’s biggest teams in terms of height, but dynamite comes in small packages as their serving and hitting games proved to be too much for the Lady Devils as the winners advanced to the district championship match.

The young North Adams squad showed their mettle in the first set, going blow for blow with the Lady Pioneers, but perhaps using up a bit too much of their pre-game adrenaline in the process. Early in the first set, the two sides were neck and neck before the Lady Devils forged a 19-15 lead behind the serves of Myla Toole. Zane Trace answered back in a big way, getting seven consecutive points to go up by three. A block by DeLaney Harper pulled North Adams within 23-22 but the Lady Pioneers grabbed the next two points to take the first set 25-22.

“I thought we played a good first set,” said Coach Ragan. “I liked the energy that we started the match with but we just made too many mistakes in the other two sets.”

Zane Trace took control quickly in the second set, racing to a 12-1 lead from which the Lady Devils never recovered. The Lady Pioneers rode the strong serves of Maddie Rann and Hannah Unger to extend that margin out to 18-4. The Lady Devils mounted a mini-rally with Marah Call at the service line, but Zane Trace’s Evie Bennett served out the final four points of the set as the number one seed cruised to a 25-12 win and a 2-0 lead in the match.

Unfortunately for the Lady Devils, the beginning of the third set resembled that of the second with their opponent jumping out to a 10-4 advantage, again behind some strong serving from Unger. With kills by Wylie Shipley and blocks by Christin Young, North Adams stayed within striking distance, but four straight points by the Lady Pioneers gave them a 17-8 advantage. Credit again the Lady devils, however, for hanging tough, getting a kill and three service points from Harper to make it 18-13, but the talented Lady Pioneers answered with a later 6-0 run to put them on the verge of winning the match, which they did on a kill by Unger that sealed the deal on a 25-16 third set triumph and a 3-0 win that sent them to the district finals.

Even with the disappointing defeat, it was yet another successful season for the North Adams volleyball program as they finished 17-8, won their division in the Southern Hills Athletic Conference for the 12th consecutive season, and won their fifth consecutive sectional title.

“I think we exceeded a lot of people’s expectations,” said Coach Ragan. “We have a nice core of young talented players returning and the future is definitely bright.”