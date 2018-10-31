Helen Easter

Helen (Cox) Easter, 100, of Stout, Ohio passed away Tuesday, October 30, 2018 at home. She was born in Green Township in Adams County on November 25, 1917. She was preceded in death by her parents, Wheeler and Mary (Knepp) Cox; husband, Johnny Easter; daughter, Mary Anna Detro; son, Joe Easter, and son-in-law, Robert Detro.

Helen is survived by her daughter-in-law, Carolyn Easter of Stout; three grandchildren: Phyllis Wood and Brenda Huber of Maysville, Kentucky and John Easter of Stout; six great grandchildren; two step great grandchildren; two great great grandchildren; several nieces and nephews, and three adopted daughters: Wilma Simmers, Linda Nelson and Linda Basquin. Helen attended the West Fork Christian Church and the East Fork Christian Church.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Green Township Trustees, c/o Joyce Rideout, 21092 US 52, Stout, Ohio 45684 to be used for the upkeep of Cox’s Cemetery.

Visitation is from 6 until 8 pm Thursday, November 1, 2018 at Lafferty Funeral Home in West Union. The funeral service is 11 am Friday, November 2, 2018 with Pastor Tom Brown officiating. Burial will be at Manchester Cemetery in Manchester, Ohio. Lafferty Funeral Home in West Union is serving the family.