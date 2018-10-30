Daniel C Towner

Daniel Christopher Towner, 64, went to be with his heavenly family, Sunday, October 28, 2018. Dan was born in October 10, 1954 to the late James Gordon and Frances Hurley Towner. He attended Eastern Kentucky University where he received an associate degree in horticulture. Following graduation he worked at greenhouses in Florida, and eventually made his way back to Ohio where he met his loving wife Lana Pitts, whom he married in 1981. Dan worked for Browning Manufacturing for 13 years and then worked for Inland Container for 22 years until his retirement in 2014. He was a loving and caring husband, father, and friend and loved working on the family farm in West Union, Ohio.

Survivors include his wife of 37 years, Lana Pitts Towner; a son, Zachary Towner of Louisville; 2 sisters, Elaine (Ray) Decolibus of Circleville, Ohio and Angela (Rick) Moreno of Frankfort; 2 brothers, Mike (Lisa) Towner of Fayetteville, Ohio and Patrick (Diane) Towner of Navarre, Florida; sisters-in-law, Jonda Towner, Jacki (Norbert) Gallenstein, and Vanessa Stahl; brothers-in-law, Elmer (Jannel) Pitts and Larry (Doris) Pitts; and many nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by 4 beloved brothers, David, Joseph, Christopher and Denis Towner; a nephew, Dennis “JD” Towner and long-time friend, Mark Bowie.

Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 p.m., Friday November 2, 2018 at St. Patrick Church with Rev. Joseph Gallenstein as celebrant. Burial will follow in St. Patrick Cemetery. Visitation will be from Thursday from 5:00 to 8:00 p.m., at Brell & Son Funeral Home. Memorials may be made to The Hope Lodge, 2806 Reading Road, Cincinnati, Ohio 45206 or the The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society Donor Services, PO Box 4072, Pittsfield, MA 01202. Condolences at www.brellandson.com