Charles Copas, 87 of Stout died Sunday, October 28, 2018 at the Chillicothe Veterans Hospital. He was born April 4, 1931 to the late Edward and Bessie Love Piatt Copas. He was a retired United States Army Veteran of the Korean War.

Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by 8 brothers and 5 sisters. Private services will be held at the convenience of the family. Arrangements are under the direction of the Roger W. Davis Funeral Home in West Portsmouth.

Condolences may be sent to www.rogerwdavisfuneralhome.com.