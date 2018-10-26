Ohio Valley FFA makes trip to annual Farm Science Review

The Ohio Valley FFA Chapter’s week started out with preparing for their annual trip to the Farm Science Review in London, Ohio. Monday was getting homework sheets filled out and turned in and reminding the teachers that Tuesday was FSR day.

Tuesday morning everyone got up super early to be at school by 7 a.m. Sharp for the trip to London. During the day, the FFA members roamed around the Farm Science Review grounds, getting pictures with different Co-Ops and finding out some interesting things about different types of machinery and companies.

The class has FFA Soils and Forestry coming up, and at FSR there was a soil pit display where students could learn some different techniques for evaluation. There was also a wilderness tour which showed different agricultural things that help the environment and explained why we need them and why they are important, such as; a staircase made from plastic bottles (recycling), a reserved area for beekeeping, a cattle watering system, a butterfly garden, wetlands, and swamps.

Everyone enjoyed their time spent at the FSR and all the free giveaways were a plus. The FFA thanks everyone involved with making FSR a trip to remember and special thanks to the companies that showcased such great products.