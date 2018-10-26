Marcella Abbott retires after 35 years at ACCS

After 35 years as the school’s bookkeeper, Marcella Abbott retired earlier this month from the Adams County Christian School.

She received the following tribute from the school’s administration.

We are admonished in Scripture to honor those deserving of our honor. Marcella Abbott, Adams County Christian School Bookkeeper for 35 years, is so deserving of such honor.

She has been a faithful, hard working, loyal, and dependable employee of ACCS, and has worked tirelessly to keep the school on budget, even through two building projects.

She has the ability to see what needs to be done and, if necessary, will do it herself. If something was needed and not in the budget, she would do her best to help us find a way to raise the funds.

She and her husband Clarence have logged many miles hauling furniture and supplies for ACCS. She has been active in fundraising, building cleaning and maintenance, and making improvements at ACCS.

She loves the students and enjoys listening to the Kindergarten class and Praise Givers sing. She has also shared her experiences from her mission trips to Africa with the students. She is an ACCS prayer warrior and supporter of ACCS athletics.

On Oct. 1, Marcella stepped down from her position at ACCS. We at ACCS are full of gratitude for her faithful service, love, friendship, and example to our students, parents, staff and board.

Thank you Marcella. You are loved and appreciated. We will certainly miss you. We wish you all the best in your future endeavors.