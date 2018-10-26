Lady Hounds fall in sectional final

Eastern Pike ends Manchester season in three sets –

By Mark Carpenter –

A successful season for Coach Kaci Compton and her Manchester Lady Greyhounds came to a disappointing conclusion on Oct. 18 as the Lady Hounds traveled to Eastern Pike to battle the Lady Eagles in a Division IV sectional championship contest. It was a tough night for Coach Compton and her troops, though they performed admirably, but the Lady Eagles proved to be too much, taking the match in three sets to claim the sectional crown, 25-21, 25-11, 25-19.

“We gave them a ton of errors and played very well in spurts but then we just seemed to drop momentum,” said Coach Compton after the match. “Our average height is their smallest girl so it was tough for us but our girls did well several times at pushing them back away from the net. We just couldn’t seem to get our feet in defense quick enough to execute in our offense.”

In the opening set, the Lady Hounds dug themselves a 12-4 hole before rallying and throwing a scare into the home team. Behind the strong serves of senior Macy Huron, the Manchester girls pulled within 14-12 before a 5-0 run gave Eastern a seven-point advantage. At that point, it was the Lady Hounds taking control, getting seven of the next nine points, getting solid serves from senior Aaliyah Smith and kills from Brooke Kennedy and Mackenzie Leadingham and quickly the Eastern lead had dwindled to 21-19. A later service point from Kennedy pulled her team within 22-21, but the Lady Eagles finished off the set in a big way, getting kills from Morgan Legg and Addison Cochenour and claiming the 25-21 victory.

Perhaps they burned up too much energy in their first set comeback, but the second set was a struggle for the Lady Hounds, with Eastern Pike dominating on their way to a commanding 18-5 advantage, behind some strong serving that the Manchester group just had trouble returning. That big advantage translated into a 25-11 second set win for the home team, giving them the 2-0 lead in the match.

In the third set, it was the Lady Hounds striking first, grabbing a 5-1 lead behind the serves of Smith and maintaining that lead until a run of four points by Eastern put the Lady Eagles on top 10-9. With Karigan Turner at serve, the Lady Hounds jumped back in front and later extended to a 17-14 advantage, but the three-seeded lady Eagles had an answer, reeling off nine of the next 10 points to go up 23-18. After a Madison Jones kill kept Manchester alive, Eastern’s Katie Newsome returned the favor for the final point of the match as the Lady Eagles took the third set 25-19 and the match 3-0.

The Lady Hounds finished the season with a respectable 14-10 overall record, 7-6 in the Southern Hills Athletic Conference, and had Coach Meriah Kirk’s 15-2 JV squad to look forward to in the future. Last week’s sectional loss also marked the final matches for seniors Aaliyah Smith, Macy Huron, and Madison Young.

“Our seniors have certainly left an example behind for the girls coming up and returning,” said Compton. “My seniors are very easily summed up as attitude, heart, and hustle.”