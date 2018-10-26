Lady Devils capture fourth consecutive soccer sectional

By Mark Carpenter –

With an 11-game unbeaten streak on the line, Coach Dave D’Avignon and his North Adams Lady Devils opened postseason play on Tuesday, Oct. 16, hosting the Zane Trace Lady Pioneers in a Division III sectional tournament championship game. The game was a rematch of the season opener for both teams, one that Zane Trace came out on top 1-0. Now, the two teams were matched up with much more on the line on a chilly, damp night in Seaman.

This time around the results would be flipped, as it was the Lady Devils and goal keeper Alaina Eiterman throwing the clean sheet over the Lady Pioneers as Coach D’Avignon’s squad made it 12 in a row without a loss and earned their fourth consecutive trip to the district tournament, scoring two second-half goals to down Zane Trace by a 2-0 final score.

“This was another great game to watch versus another top opponent,” said Coach D’Avignon. “They beat us 1-0 in the first game of the year and we were more than happy to return the favor. This win is an indicator of how far our team has come this year.”

The first 40 minutes of this sectional final saw nothing but goose eggs on each side of the scoreboard, in a contest played mostly in the midfield area. Even though the Lady Devils out shot their opponent 13-7, the two teams went to the intermission in a scoreless deadlock.

The game remained at 0-0 for the first 19 minutes of the second half before the Lady Devils finally broke the ice with a perfect example of teamwork. North Adams’ Braylie Jones made a throw-in from the left touch line and the ball traveled ahead to left wing Karissa Buttelwerth who dropped it back to trailing halfback Brianna Robinson who sent it back to Jones. Jones lofted a 25-yard shot towards the goal and the ball short-hopped the Zane Trace keeper, and deflected right to North Adams freshman Ainsley Grooms who half-volleyed it home for a 1-0 advantage for the home team.

After his team claimed a lead, Coach “D” mixed up his strategy, playing with just a two-man front line, and even with that the Lady Devils were able to add a big insurance score to their lead with 7:16 left in the game. Buttelwerth made a left to right crossing pass that was tracked down by Taylor Staggs who passed it back to Morgan Shupert. After initially slipping to one knee on the wet grass, Shupert gained control and passed the ball forward toward the left post where Buttelwerth was rushing forward to one-touch it into the net and give the Lady Devils a 2-0 lead, one which held up until the final horn, or train whistle as it is at NAHS.

“The second half was tough and I thought we had the best of it, out shooting them 15-5,” said D’Avignon. “Once we got the lead, I decided to strengthen our defense by taking Grooms off the front line and making her an extra defender, changing from a 4-3-3 set to a 5-3-2 style of play.”

“This is a young team but I want to give a shout out to our senior fullbacks, Laney Hesler and Jordan Yoder, who among others, played the entire game tonight. They are the only North Adams girls to have played on sectional championship teams all four years of their high school careers.”

With the win, the Lady Devils move to the Division III district semi-finals in Waverly on Oct. 24. They will face number one seeded Albany Alexander in a 5 p.m. match up.

“This year started out as a rebuilding year, but now I can say that this team has officially been rebuilt,” added Coach D’Avignon. “Now we are ready for the district tournament.”