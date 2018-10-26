Junior Fair Board holds annual meeting

Submitted by Dalton Black –

The Adams County Junior Fair Board held its Annual Meeting on Oct. 3 at the Ohio Valley Career and Technical Center. Starting at 6 p.m. the members of the 2019 Junior Fair Board held a pizza dinner and afterwards had a team-building activity to allow new and returning members to get to know one another.

The formal meeting started at 7 p.m. with Whitney Bauman as the acting chairman. The board followed agenda items such as secretary and treasurer reports, board expectations, and many other items of official business. Two of the most important items on the agenda for the night were an amendment to the Junior Fair Board Constitution and Officer Elections. The amendment to the Constitution was to allow for eight more members to serve on the Junior Fair Board, which would up the number of members from 32 to 40. The proposed amendment passed.

Officer Elections also took place during the meeting and positions are as follows: President- Aden Newman; Vice President- Nolan Newman; Secretary- Carlie Cluxton; Treasurer- Kamden Crum; Reporter- Dalton Black; and Executive Committee members- Jaycee Baldwin and Whitney Bauman.

Kristy Watters, 4-H Extension Education and advisor to the Junior Fair Board, offered comments on this year’s newly elected board, “I’m looking forward to working with this energetic group of young people over the next year. The Junior Fair Board plays an important part in planning and executing a successful junior fair program and I’m excited to see what this group will achieve in 2019.”

Junior Fair Board President Aden Newman is also excited for this year’s board. “I am proud to serve as this years Junior Fair Board President and will do my best to serve all junior fair exhibitors.”

The Junior Fair Board meets every month and any questions about the organization should be directed to the OSU-Extension Office at (937) 544-2339