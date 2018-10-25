Virgie E. Michaels , 82 years, of Cherry Grove (Cincinnati), passed away on Wednesday, October 24, 2018, at her residence.

Virgie was born on March 22, 1936, in the Franklin Township, Peebles, Ohio, the daughter of Everett and Clemma (McCoy) Thompson. Virgie was retired from her position as a bookkeeper.

In addition to her parents, Virgie was preceded in death by her husband, Charles P. Michaels, who passed away on July 10, 1988, and by three brothers, Lester Thompson, Lowell Thompson, and Wendell Thompson, as well as a sister, Lorene Thompson. Virgie is survived by her daughter, Jean Michaels, of Cherry Grove. She also leaves behind her two sisters, Wanda Dodson, of Vandalia; and Lena (Mike) O’Reilly, of Hudson, Ohio; as well as two brothers, Russell Thompson, of Cleveland; and Mervin (Penny) Thompson, of Cherry Grove.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 AM, on Monday, October 29, 2018, at the Wallace-Thompson Funeral Home, in Peebles, Ohio. The ceremony will be officiated by Phil Fulton. Burial will follow in the Locust Grove Cemetery.

Family and friends may pay their respects from 3:00 PM to 5:00 PM, on Sunday, October 28, 2018, at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made in Virgie’s memory to a local Hospice Care Organization.