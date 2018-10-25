Jackie G. Demint age 69 years of West Union, Ohio passed away Tuesday, October 23, 2018 at the University of Cincinnati Hospital. Mr. Demint was born July 26, 1949 the son of the late Anna Lou (Crawford) & Jack Demint Sr. in West Union, Ohio. Mr. Demint was a member of the Manchester VFW. Survivors include his daughter Jae Burns of Winchester, OH; son Rusty Demint of West Union, OH; life partner Marsha Grooms of West Union, OH; two brothers Randy Demint of Cincinnati, OH; Terry Demint of West Union, OH; six grandchildren and five great grandchildren. Funeral services will be held Monday, October 29, 2018 at 1:00 P.M. at the Thompson-Meeker Funeral Home with Clarence Abbott officiating. Burial will follow in the West Union Cemetery with military graveside services by the Adams County Honor Guard. Visitation will be held from 11:00 A.M. to 1:00 P.M. the day of the services. Family and friends can sign Mr. Demint’s online guestbook at www.meekerfuneralhomes.com